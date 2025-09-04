Occupiers extended mobile internet restrictions in Luhansk region: the reason became known

In the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, Russians and their accomplices continued to restrict mobile internet speed. This was reported on Telegram by journalist and author of "Realna Gazeta. Donbas" Andriy Dikhtyarenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers introduced mobile internet speed restrictions back in June, explaining it by the "security situation." The local occupation "authorities" stated that from September 1, the measures were extended "until an order for their cancellation is received."

At the same time, the so-called "mobile operator" of occupied Luhansk Oblast does not specify when full mobile internet operation might be restored.

Recall

Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast are seizing cars from local residents. This is done under the guise of "court decisions": in reality, transport is taken for the needs of the Russian occupation army.