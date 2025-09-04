$41.370.01
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 1836 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
08:13 AM • 4368 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
08:05 AM • 4580 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
05:20 AM • 22017 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 35212 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 38364 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36655 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
September 3, 11:49 AM • 65050 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27397 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 410 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 4732 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
05:20 AM • 22017 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 27423 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 11:49 AM • 65051 views
Occupiers extended mobile internet restrictions in Luhansk region: the reason became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In the occupied part of Luhansk region, Russians extended the restrictions on mobile internet speed. The local occupation "authorities" explain this by the "security situation" and do not specify the terms of restoration.

Occupiers extended mobile internet restrictions in Luhansk region: the reason became known

In the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, Russians and their accomplices continued to restrict mobile internet speed. This was reported on Telegram by journalist and author of "Realna Gazeta. Donbas" Andriy Dikhtyarenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers introduced mobile internet speed restrictions back in June, explaining it by the "security situation." The local occupation "authorities" stated that from September 1, the measures were extended "until an order for their cancellation is received."

At the same time, the so-called "mobile operator" of occupied Luhansk Oblast does not specify when full mobile internet operation might be restored.

Recall

Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast are seizing cars from local residents. This is done under the guise of "court decisions": in reality, transport is taken for the needs of the Russian occupation army.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Luhansk Oblast