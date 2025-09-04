Occupiers extended mobile internet restrictions in Luhansk region: the reason became known
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied part of Luhansk region, Russians extended the restrictions on mobile internet speed. The local occupation "authorities" explain this by the "security situation" and do not specify the terms of restoration.
In the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, Russians and their accomplices continued to restrict mobile internet speed. This was reported on Telegram by journalist and author of "Realna Gazeta. Donbas" Andriy Dikhtyarenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
The occupiers introduced mobile internet speed restrictions back in June, explaining it by the "security situation." The local occupation "authorities" stated that from September 1, the measures were extended "until an order for their cancellation is received."
At the same time, the so-called "mobile operator" of occupied Luhansk Oblast does not specify when full mobile internet operation might be restored.
Recall
Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast are seizing cars from local residents. This is done under the guise of "court decisions": in reality, transport is taken for the needs of the Russian occupation army.