3G will completely stop working in Ukraine: this will happen for the first time in two regions

3G communication in Ukraine will gradually cease its operation completely. This is reported by UNN referring to Kyivstar.

Details

From August 26, 2025, the redistribution of 3G frequencies in favor of the development of the 4G network will begin in a number of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions.

Thanks to this, customers will feel a significant improvement in the quality of the connection, and the speed of mobile Internet will increase up to 10 times.

Regions where 3G will no longer work:

Dnipropetrovsk region (cities of Dnipro, Kamianske, Vilnohirsk, Pidhorodne, Slobozhanske, Novomoskovsk district, Kamiansky district, the city of Samar (Novomoskovsk));

Lviv region (cities of Drohobych, Stryi, Truskavets, Boryslav, the village of Sheptytske of the Chervonohrad community).

