3G will completely stop working in Ukraine: this will happen for the first time in two regions

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

3G will completely stop working in Ukraine: this will happen for the first time in two regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

From August 26, 2025, the redistribution of 3G frequencies in favor of 4G will begin in the Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions. The speed of mobile internet will increase up to 10 times.

3G will completely stop working in Ukraine: this will happen for the first time in two regions

3G communication in Ukraine will gradually cease its operation completely. This is reported by UNN referring to Kyivstar.

Details

From August 26, 2025, the redistribution of 3G frequencies in favor of the development of the 4G network will begin in a number of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions.

Thanks to this, customers will feel a significant improvement in the quality of the connection, and the speed of mobile Internet will increase up to 10 times.

Regions where 3G will no longer work:

  • Dnipropetrovsk region (cities of Dnipro, Kamianske, Vilnohirsk, Pidhorodne, Slobozhanske, Novomoskovsk district, Kamiansky district, the city of Samar (Novomoskovsk));
    • Lviv region (cities of Drohobych, Stryi, Truskavets, Boryslav, the village of Sheptytske of the Chervonohrad community).

      Recall

      Earlier, UNN reported that the company "Kyivstar" plans to launch 5G in Lviv after pilot testing.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyTechnologies
      Lviv Oblast
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      Dnipro
      Kyivstar
      Stryi
      Kamianske
      Ukraine
      Lviv
