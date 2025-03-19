Recap of the fifth season of "Closing the Round": we recall the most interesting episodes of the main podcast about technology

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16542 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106999 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168763 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106338 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342906 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173439 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144782 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196100 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124824 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.2m/s
67%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160037 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38082 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85618 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23702 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20567 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 74 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16542 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85643 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106999 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168763 views
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20586 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23720 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38107 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47197 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135790 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Recap of the fifth season of "Closing the Round": we recall the most interesting episodes of the main podcast about technology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18275 views

The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.

Recap of the fifth season of "Closing the Round": we recall the most interesting episodes of the main podcast about technology

The technology podcast "Closed Round", partnered by the IT company FAVBET Tech, has reached the middle of its fifth season, reports UNN.

Behind us are 26 episodes and dozens of hours of conversations about investments, startups and technologies, as well as an overview of popular culture phenomena and interviews with people who are changing the Ukrainian technology market. Let's recall the most popular and resonant ones.

The first episodes of the season began with deep analyses of cases of global and Ukrainian companies and iconic personalities: how Sam Altman turned OpenAI into a commercial phenomenon, why startups vitally need creativity (says Ihor Finashkin from I AM IDEA), and what happens when technology giants like Google become too influential.

Next, the hosts of "Closed Round" analyzed in detail how the largest venture fund Softbank "drained" 100 billion dollars, how Victoria Tigipko created a successful investment portfolio of TA Ventures, and also talked about the influence of Peter Thiel on the American elections and the phenomenon of the popularity of vertical micro-series of Ukrainian production.

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on the podcast "Closed Round"

One of the most popular episodes of the season was an exclusive with Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, who shared details of the Ministry of Digital Affairs' work, the development of the "Diia" project, and his own productivity secrets. Viewers were no less actively watching releases about startup niches according to Y Combinator, investment strategies of Andriy Fedoriv, as well as about the success of a neobank for cryptocurrencies and the case of Stripe - the most expensive fintech in the world.

HOW MYKHAILO FEDOROV MANAGES THE MINISTRY OF DIGITAL AFFAIRS

"In the fifth season, we decided to talk not only about traditional technological projects, such as SoftBank, or investments in the industry, but also about how the technological world affects classic industries, such as the creation of vertical series or how social networks made Formula 1 popular again. It is very interesting to understand this," says co-author Ilya Kabachinsky.

The latest episodes are dedicated to the hottest technology news and trends: the big deal to acquire Uklon and Tabletki.ua by Kyivstar, the phenomenon of the Chinese AI giant DeepSeek, and the impact of popular podcasters on US politics ("How Joe Rogan and podcasters brought Trump to power"). In addition, they talked with Alna Mysko about the success of the Ukrainian startup Fuelfinance and with the ex-president of Kyivstar Petro Chernyshov about his approach to technology investments.

"In the new season, we started inviting guests who talk about niches, for example, how payments work. It turned out that the audience is interested in this, the views are large, and most importantly, organic," adds podcast co-author Anton Poleskov.

Anton Poleskov and Ilya Kabachinsky assure that even more interesting guests and unexpected topics await the viewers. "We already have so many guests ahead, our editor is already working even on weekends. It seems that we have not covered even 3% of those we can call" - say the presenters.

The constant partner of the podcast is the IT company with Ukrainian DNA FAVBET Tech, a developer of solutions for the entertainment industry and an active participant in the technological community of Ukraine. The company is a resident of Diia.City, a member of the IT Ukraine Association. FAVBET Tech is among the top 50 product IT companies in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
Sam Altman
Peter Thiel
OpenAI
Mikhail Fedorov
Kyivstar
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Google
