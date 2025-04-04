On March 30, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Many buildings were damaged, there is a victim, people may be under the rubble.
As a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region, three people died and four more were injured. The police recorded more than 4,000 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector.
Occupants dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPC module on a residential area of Kramatorsk, killing an 18-year-old boy and wounding two others. Over the past day, Russians fired 23 times at settlements in Donetsk region.
A Russian air strike on Konstantinovka killed 5 people and wounded 11 others. 52 civilian objects were damaged, including more than 20 residential buildings.
On February 24, 2025, the occupiers carried out air strikes on settlements in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling of Fedorivka, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, one person died and five were injured.
In Kostyantynivka, three Russian airstrikes using FAB-250s killed one person and wounded two others. Nine private houses were damaged, and criminal proceedings were initiated.
Occupants attacked a residential sector of Kupyansk with a guided aerial bomb at around 15:40. Rescuers are unblocking the body of a 59-year-old man from the rubble of the house.
The occupiers carried out 6 air strikes on the residential development of Kostiantynivka, using FAB-250 bombs. As a result of the attack, 6 civilians were injured, 38 houses and infrastructure were damaged.
Four people, including two minors, were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv region. At least 15 residential buildings were damaged in Kupyansk, Bohodukhiv and Zamist village.
A 46-year-old man was killed and 5 people were injured as a result of two FAB-250s dropped on Kramatorsk. Two houses and several cars were damaged, including a 16-year-old girl.
The Russian military conducted three air strikes on the private sector of Kostyantynivka. Three local residents were wounded in the attack, and 38 houses and infrastructure were damaged.
Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched more than 4,000 attacks on 9 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 61 civilian objects. A hospital was destroyed and a perinatal center damaged in Pokrovsk. Three civilians were injured in the region.
Russian troops attacked the center of Kramatorsk with a UAV, with no casualties. Over the last day, 3784 hostile attacks were registered in Donetsk region, 1 killed and 18 wounded, 89 civilian objects were damaged.
A Russian UMPB-250 “smart” bomb was found near the village of Velyki Kulbaki in Belgorod Oblast. According to Astra, this is the 165th time that Russian bombs have fallen on Ukraine's own territory.
One person was killed and three wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Kostyantynivka and Kramatorsk. At least 16 private houses and 2 cars were damaged.
Two people were wounded in Kostyantynivka as a result of Russian shelling, 5 private houses and infrastructure were damaged. Over the past day, 1 person died and 3 were wounded in hostile attacks in Donetsk region.
As a result of the Fab-250 airstrike on a residential area of Zaporozhye, 10 people were killed. Among the 25 injured are three children, the youngest of whom is only 4 months old.
In 2024, the Russian Federation accidentally dropped 159 FAB bombs on its territory and the occupied lands of Ukraine. In the latest incident in the Belgorod region, 100 people were evacuated due to the fall of a 250 kg bomb.
In Krasnotorka, 1 person died and 2 were wounded as a result of 6 hostile strikes. Over the past day, Russia launched 2132 attacks in Donetsk region, damaging 36 civilian objects.
Occupants dropped two FAB-250 bombs on a residential area of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, 6 civilians were wounded and 10 apartment buildings were damaged.
There are still 17 thousand people in Pokrovske community and about 700-800 in Kurakhove. Over the past day, 214 people and 10 children were evacuated from the front line, while the enemy continues to massively shell the region.
As a result of the attacks, 16 civilian objects in 7 settlements of Donetsk region were damaged by Russian FAB-250 bombs. The damage included 9 residential buildings, an outpatient clinic and a boiler house, and one person was wounded.
Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv resulted in 15 injuries, including 4 police officers. Numerous infrastructure facilities, retail outlets, and residential buildings were damaged, and there were deaths in the Kupyansk district.
The air strikes on Kharkiv and Dergachi injured five people and damaged a residential building and a civilian enterprise. The attacks were carried out by a UMPC FAB-250 at around 21:15.
One person was killed and 10 wounded, including two children, as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region. 56 civilian objects in 10 settlements of the region were damaged.
As a result of Russian shelling in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, 4 civilians were wounded, including a mother with two children. Over the past day, the occupants made 3,012 attacks in Donetsk region, damaging 25 civilian objects.
Russian shelling in Donetsk region resulted in 2 deaths and 13 injuries. 70 civilian objects were damaged in 8 settlements, including 22 residential buildings.
Two FAB-250 bombs killed a 38-year-old man in Kostyantynivka and injured three other people. Residential buildings, administrative buildings and the town's infrastructure were damaged.
Russia struck 13 settlements in Donetsk region. Three civilians were killed, seven were wounded, and 64 objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. In Lyman, a five-story building was damaged, and one person was injured.
A massive air strike on Kharkiv injured 13 people, including a pregnant woman. Two districts of the city were hit, and buildings and cars were damaged.