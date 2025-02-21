Enemy attacks on Donetsk region cities: investigation launched into deaths and injuries of residents of Kostyantynivka as a result of FAB-250 strikes

Following the deaths and injuries of Konstantinovka residents, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into three air strikes by the Russian Armed Forces with FAB-250 bombs.

Enemy drops three bombs on Kostyantynivka - investigation launched into the death of one and wounding of two citizens - The post reads.

According to investigators:

On February 21, 2025, at 10:35 a.m., the invaders launched three air strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. Currently, there is preliminary information that the enemy used a FAB-250 with UMPK.

The munitions hit one of the districts of the settlement. As a result of the attack, a 40-year-old local resident died on the spot from severe injuries. A woman and a man aged 63 and 64 sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusion.

It is stated that the victims were provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital. At least 9 private houses were also damaged in Kostyantynivka.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

