Enemy attacks on Donetsk region cities: investigation launched into deaths and injuries of residents of Kostyantynivka as a result of FAB-250 strikes

Enemy attacks on Donetsk region cities: investigation launched into deaths and injuries of residents of Kostyantynivka as a result of FAB-250 strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26374 views

In Kostyantynivka, three Russian airstrikes using FAB-250s killed one person and wounded two others. Nine private houses were damaged, and criminal proceedings were initiated.

Following the deaths and injuries of Konstantinovka residents, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into three air strikes by the Russian Armed Forces with FAB-250 bombs.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office

Details

Enemy drops three bombs on Kostyantynivka - investigation launched into the death of one and wounding of two citizens 

- The post reads. 

According to investigators:

On February 21, 2025, at 10:35 a.m., the invaders launched three air strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. Currently, there is preliminary information that the enemy used a FAB-250 with UMPK.

The munitions hit one of the districts of the settlement. As a result of the attack, a 40-year-old local resident died on the spot from severe injuries. A woman and a man aged 63 and 64 sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusion.

Image

It is stated that the victims were provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital. At least 9 private houses were also damaged in Kostyantynivka.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kherson with guided aerial bombs, hitting a 9-story building. Six people were injured, including 2 children, and rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War Crimes and emergencies
fab-250 FAB-250
ukraine Ukraine
kostiantynivka Konstantinovka
kherson Kherson

Enemy attacks on Donetsk region cities: investigation launched into deaths and injuries of residents of Kostyantynivka as a result of FAB-250 strikes | УНН