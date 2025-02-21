Enemy attacks on Donetsk region cities: investigation launched into deaths and injuries of residents of Kostyantynivka as a result of FAB-250 strikes
Kyiv • UNN
In Kostyantynivka, three Russian airstrikes using FAB-250s killed one person and wounded two others. Nine private houses were damaged, and criminal proceedings were initiated.
Following the deaths and injuries of Konstantinovka residents, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into three air strikes by the Russian Armed Forces with FAB-250 bombs.
Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office
Details
Enemy drops three bombs on Kostyantynivka - investigation launched into the death of one and wounding of two citizens
According to investigators:
On February 21, 2025, at 10:35 a.m., the invaders launched three air strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. Currently, there is preliminary information that the enemy used a FAB-250 with UMPK.
The munitions hit one of the districts of the settlement. As a result of the attack, a 40-year-old local resident died on the spot from severe injuries. A woman and a man aged 63 and 64 sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusion.
It is stated that the victims were provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital. At least 9 private houses were also damaged in Kostyantynivka.
Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
