Russian occupation forces attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: 4 people killed, a number of buildings damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted 4 air strikes and artillery shelling on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Four civilians were killed and residential buildings, infrastructure and businesses were damaged.
In the Donetsk region, the town of Kostyantynivka was subjected to massive attacks by the enemy: 4 air strikes and shelling with cannon artillery. RMA reports on the destruction and number of victims, UNN reports.
Details
At least 4 people were killed in today's shelling of Kostyantynivka.
According to the information released by Vadym Filashkin, as a result of 4 air strikes and shelling from the cannon artillery of the Russian Federation, 2 men and 2 women were killed.
Also damaged were 7 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings, a dormitory, an infrastructure facility, 2 enterprises, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline, 7 garages and 3 cars.
Recall
The occupiers attacked Kupianske community with more than 10 guided aerial bombs and an X-38 missile. The attack killed 2 people, injured 4 civilians and 2 police officers, and damaged more than 50 houses.
The Russian army shelled 31 settlements in the Kherson region: seven were injured, including a child19.02.25, 09:31 • 38208 views