Russian occupation forces attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: 4 people killed, a number of buildings damaged

In the Donetsk region, the town of Kostyantynivka was subjected to massive attacks by the enemy: 4 air strikes and shelling with cannon artillery. RMA reports on the destruction and number of victims, UNN reports.

Details

At least 4 people were killed in today's shelling of Kostyantynivka.

According to the information released by Vadym Filashkin, as a result of 4 air strikes and shelling from the cannon artillery of the Russian Federation, 2 men and 2 women were killed.

Also damaged were 7 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings, a dormitory, an infrastructure facility, 2 enterprises, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline, 7 garages and 3 cars.

Recall

The occupiers attacked Kupianske community with more than 10 guided aerial bombs and an X-38 missile. The attack killed 2 people, injured 4 civilians and 2 police officers, and damaged more than 50 houses.

The Russian army shelled 31 settlements in the Kherson region: seven were injured, including a child