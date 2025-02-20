Russian occupation forces attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: 4 people killed, a number of buildings damaged

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38999 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64073 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103426 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68287 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100681 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112881 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152275 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115154 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65590 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108957 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79785 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45458 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72992 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103429 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115702 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143020 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175421 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32799 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72992 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133904 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135783 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164100 views
Russian occupation forces attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: 4 people killed, a number of buildings damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23718 views

Russian troops conducted 4 air strikes and artillery shelling on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Four civilians were killed and residential buildings, infrastructure and businesses were damaged.

In the Donetsk region, the town of Kostyantynivka was subjected to massive attacks by the enemy: 4 air strikes and shelling with cannon artillery. RMA reports on the destruction and number of victims, UNN reports.

Details

At least 4 people were killed in today's shelling of Kostyantynivka.

According to the information released by Vadym Filashkin, as a result of 4 air strikes and shelling from the cannon artillery of the Russian Federation, 2 men and 2 women were killed.

Also damaged were 7 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings, a dormitory, an infrastructure facility, 2 enterprises, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline, 7 garages and 3 cars.

Recall

The occupiers attacked Kupianske community with more than 10 guided aerial bombs and an X-38 missile. The attack killed 2 people, injured 4 civilians and 2 police officers, and damaged more than 50 houses.

The Russian army shelled 31 settlements in the Kherson region: seven were injured, including a child19.02.25, 09:31 • 38208 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
donetskDonetsk

