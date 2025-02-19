The Russian army shelled 31 settlements in the Kherson region: seven were injured, including a child

During the day, the Russian occupiers attacked Kherson region with the help of aircraft. As a result of the strikes, 7 people were injured, including one child. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Antonivka, Beryslav, Burgunka, Vesele, Zelenivka, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Kozatske, Lvov, Mykolaivka came under enemy fire and air strikes in the region over the past day, Mykilske, Novoberislav, Novotyanka, Olgivka, Poniativka, Pryozerne, Prydniprovske, Republican, Sadove, Sofiyivka, Stanislav, Sukhanove, Tokarivka, Tyahynka, Chervonyi Mayak, Shyroka Balka, Shlyakhove, and the city of Kherson.

the Russian military hit social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 3 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed an outbuilding, a warehouse, a garage and private cars, - Prokudin said.

He also added that during a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones over the territory of Kherson region.

Recall

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1300 terrorists. Also, 19 tanks, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 72 artillery systems and 175 enemy UAVs were destroyed.