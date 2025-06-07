A wild wolf lived in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv for two years.

A wild wolf lived in an apartment in the capital for two years. Due to the poor condition of the animal, the owners handed it over to the WHITE ROCK Bear Shelter for wild animals, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that the owners bought the wolf via the Internet and he spent two years in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv.

Welcome Odin! We have a new resident. He is two years old. Origin unknown. A small wolf cub with rickets was sold via the Internet and spent two years in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv. As a result, he has a metal plate in his paw (after a bone fracture), poor health, especially his stomach and intestines. But he is incredible and we are happy that the owners realized their mistake and found a wonderful place for the wolf - the message says.

