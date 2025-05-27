$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 6902 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15351 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 39023 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 96990 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 180883 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 164735 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 170749 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161739 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113004 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99754 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Publications
Exclusives
Publications

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 6902 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 143736 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 533959 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 565479 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 513537 views
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6286 views

A coffee shop with piglets has opened in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, sparking discussions about animal exploitation. The owners assure that they take care of the animals, but animal rights activists have filed a statement with the police.

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

In social networks, users have started spreading information about an establishment in the Dnipro district of Kyiv where small piglets are kept. User opinions are divided: some write angry comments about the exploitation of animals and cruel treatment of them, while others approve of the idea of opening a contact cafe.

UNN correspondent decided to find out the details of the situation.

Details

The owners of the cafe are Yulia and Denys Davydenko. When the full-scale war started, they left for France with their children and animals. However, later they decided to return to Ukraine and implement their business idea.

We had a cafe, but we decided to improve the business and chose a very interesting format from Japan. We wanted something positive, because we love animals very much, so we considered options for a cafe with cats, with rabbits, like abroad, and then we settled on piglets. We haven't had anything like this yet

- said Yulia.

At first, there was just a cafe with a clothing showroom on the site of the animal establishment, but the couple decided to reformat it. The idea brought popularity to the business.

People come to us from all over Ukraine. The day before yesterday, guys from Zaporizhzhia came to us. We have only been working with piglets for the second week

 - added Yulia's husband Denys.

According to the couple, they gained popularity after being shared on TikTok and Telegram channels.

The most interesting thing is that everyone responds positively. They say it's cool, but the only thing is that the establishment is designed for 10 people, the premises need to be bigger. We have queues constantly on weekends and weekdays

- shared Yulia.

The owner also emphasized that the paid area with animals was made on purpose to limit access to them, because the establishment does not position itself as a contact zoo.

It is still a space where young people can come, drink coffee, eat sweets, watch, spend time in an atmosphere where transplants, mini-pigs run around. That's why there is a paid entrance

- she added.

Commentators on social networks were divided into two camps. For example, Olena Tserkovna called for attention to this cafe.

Everyone who supports the exploitation of animals should be ashamed. I watched video reviews and I don't see the possibility for pigs to hide from visitors, they are stupidly covered by children

- she wrote.

Anastasia Khrypkova responded differently to the video of the establishment. "Wow, what a cutie. I'm coming," - said the woman in the comments.

Adel Dibrova also enjoyed the animals in the establishment.

Cool, what little ones, and it's so close to drive, it's great in general. 250 UAH is for admission, right? In addition to these little ones, do you have coffee and sweets?

- the woman asked.

User Yana Andrusenko asked under the same post:

When will people stop exploiting animals

The couple responded to comments regarding the alleged exploitation of animals

First of all, all seven piglets are registered with the episiologist of the Dnipro district, a state doctor. They have vaccinations and the necessary documents. These are the first piglets in Kyiv to be chipped, and now we are even making international documents so that they can leave the country with us in case the situation in the country worsens, like our dogs and cats

- said Denys.

The man added that the animals are under veterinary supervision, and there will also be cooperation with a grooming salon that will take care of their condition. The establishment employs a zoo nanny who explains the rules of handling piglets to visitors, monitors their compliance, and also takes care of the animals, walking them outside and putting them in order.

We are forbidden to just run after a piglet there to pet it. We can communicate with piglets only when they make contact. If we see from the piglets that they want to rest, we apologize to our visitors and say that we are finishing the visit, these are living creatures, not toys, and they need to rest

- Denys noted. 

In a comment to UNN, the head of the communications department of the Kyiv police, Dmytro Hryshchenko, said that animal rights activists had indeed appealed to law enforcement officers with a similar statement, and the necessary checks are currently underway.

There was an appeal, the statement was registered, the request was sent to the State Consumer Service

- said Dmytro Hryshchenko.

UNN continues to monitor the situation.

Let us remind you

A 39-year-old drunk resident of the Dnipro district of Kyiv grabbed a neighbor's dog, lifted it up and threw it from a height onto the asphalt, injuring the dog, despite the attempts of a cohabitant to stop him, he faces up to 8 years in prison for cruelty to animals.

The Philadelphia Zoo has shown baby giant tortoise for the first time, which became a mother at 100 years old26.04.25, 20:30 • 10441 view

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyKyivPublications
TikTok
Telegram
France
Japan
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv
