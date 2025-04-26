The Philadelphia Zoo has shown baby giant tortoise for the first time, which became a mother at 100 years old

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 12529 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 22892 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 20909 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 67449 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 43967 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 43306 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48105 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51831 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41192 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40818 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
2.6m/s
40%
753 mm
Popular news

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 30641 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 15084 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 39927 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 18432 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

12:39 PM • 9144 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 67448 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 75219 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 105549 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 156362 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 318337 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 12528 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 26389 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 63297 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 55455 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 59706 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

The Philadelphia Zoo has shown baby giant tortoise for the first time, which became a mother at 100 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Philadelphia has shown four babies of western Galapagos tortoises of Santa Cruz, born to 100-year-old Mommy, for the first time. This happened for the first time in the 150-year history of the zoo.

The Philadelphia Zoo has shown baby giant tortoise for the first time, which became a mother at 100 years old

The Philadelphia Zoo in the United States has publicly presented four critically endangered baby tortoises for the first time - the first for a 100-year-old tortoise named Mommi, UNN reports, citing Live Science.

Details

Mommi belongs to the Santa Cruz subspecies of western Galapagos tortoises (Chelonoidis niger porteri). The exact age of the tortoise is unknown, but it has lived in the zoo for over 90 years, and its age is estimated to be around 100 years. This is the first time in the zoo's 150-year history that the western Galapagos tortoise Santa Cruz has been successfully bred.

There are fewer than 50 such tortoises in the United States, and they are critically endangered in the wild, in the Galapagos Islands. There are only a few thousand left.

On Wednesday, April 23, the zoo ceremoniously presented four female tortoises, coinciding with the 93rd anniversary of Mommi's arrival at the zoo. The zoo's press service happily announced on Facebook: "They're finally here!".

Add

Western Galapagos tortoises of Santa Cruz are a subspecies of the Galapagos tortoise, which is the largest species of tortoise on Earth. Males can grow up to 1.8 meters long and weigh up to 260 kilograms.

The birth of Mommi's cubs is part of a captive breeding program in US zoos aimed at protecting the western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. This is Mommi's first brood, so she is passing on her genes to the next generation for the first time.

According to scientists, these little turtles have every chance of living a long life. One member of the species lived to be 171 years old, and after reaching maturity, these animals are able to reproduce until old age.   

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
United States
Facebook
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,326.80
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,804.47