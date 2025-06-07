Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and billionaire Elon Musk, then head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, fought in the Oval Office. This was reported by U.S. President Donald Trump's political advisor Stephen Bannon, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to him, the incident occurred back in April. Musk and Bessent allegedly went to the Oval Office to submit their candidacies for the position of acting commissioner of the tax service. Trump decided to support Bessent's choice.

After Bessent and Musk left the Oval Office into the hallway, they allegedly began exchanging insults. The Minister of Finance, in particular, accused the billionaire of not fulfilling his duties.

"Scott said, 'You're a fraud. You're a real fraud.' Then Musk slammed his shoulder into Bessent's chest, "like a rugby player," after which Bessent punched Musk in response. Several people intervened to stop the fight as the two men reached the office of the National Security Advisor, and Musk was led out of the West Wing - quoted the publication Bannon.

According to him, Trump heard about it and said: "That's too much."

Recall

At the end of May, Elon Musk appeared at a press conference at the White House with a black eye. When asked by reporters what happened to his eye, the billionaire said that his son punched him in the face.

"I said, 'Come on, punch me in the face.' And he did," Musk said.

