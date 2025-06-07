$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 18787 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 47919 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 28491 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 50842 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 56213 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 43376 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142532 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111331 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155482 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94210 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3586 views

According to a Trump advisor, Elon Musk and the US Treasury Secretary fought over a candidate for the position of Commissioner of the Tax Service. After a verbal altercation, Musk punched Bessent and received a blow in return.

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and billionaire Elon Musk, then head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, fought in the Oval Office. This was reported by U.S. President Donald Trump's political advisor Stephen Bannon, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to him, the incident occurred back in April. Musk and Bessent allegedly went to the Oval Office to submit their candidacies for the position of acting commissioner of the tax service. Trump decided to support Bessent's choice.

After Bessent and Musk left the Oval Office into the hallway, they allegedly began exchanging insults. The Minister of Finance, in particular, accused the billionaire of not fulfilling his duties.

"Scott said, 'You're a fraud. You're a real fraud.' Then Musk slammed his shoulder into Bessent's chest, "like a rugby player," after which Bessent punched Musk in response. Several people intervened to stop the fight as the two men reached the office of the National Security Advisor, and Musk was led out of the West Wing

- quoted the publication Bannon.

According to him, Trump heard about it and said: "That's too much."

Recall

At the end of May, Elon Musk appeared at a press conference at the White House with a black eye. When asked by reporters what happened to his eye, the billionaire said that his son punched him in the face.

"I said, 'Come on, punch me in the face.' And he did," Musk said.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Scott Bessent
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Tesla
