"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance said that Elon Musk is making a "huge mistake" by attacking American leader Donald Trump, and expressed hope that the billionaire will return to the team after a public feud that unfolded, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

"I will always be loyal to the president and I hope that Elon will eventually return to the team," Vance said in an interview with the podcast "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," released on Saturday. "Maybe it's not possible now because he's become so nuclear, but I hope it's possible."

Musk helped elect Trump and Vance in 2024 and led the Department of Government Efficiency, which led to cost cuts, but has not yet lived up to the initial promises of the head of Tesla Inc.

The political alliance between Trump and Musk fell apart on Thursday after Musk criticized a tax and spending bill backed by the president. The two men exchanged jokes that became personal on social media, stunning audiences in Washington and on Wall Street.

While Vance posted on X in support of Trump, saying he was "proud to stand with the president" and praised him for "doing more than anyone in his life to earn the trust of the movement he leads," the interview with Von was his first direct comment on Musk since the feud broke out.

According to a person familiar with the situation who shared details on condition of anonymity, the president encouraged Vance to speak diplomatically about Musk before his appearance on the podcast.

"The president doesn't think he needs to be in a blood feud with Elon Musk, and I actually think that if Elon calmed down a bit, everything would be fine," Vance said.

The President of the United States Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying that he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory position in the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that Musk had gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk said that Trump is lying, noting that "it is sad" and launched a vote on the creation of a new party.

Musk said it was "time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being in the "Epstein files".

On Thursday, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between Trump and Musk.