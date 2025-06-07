"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 13131 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 29811 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 13691 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 36319 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 43125 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 37072 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 124903 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 110506 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 148508 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94028 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
2m/s
47%
750mm
Popular news

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 40046 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 114968 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 65248 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 13111 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 38242 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 124903 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 123467 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 124688 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 168887 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 213135 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 38335 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 65343 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 148508 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 132070 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 172956 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

JD Vance said Elon Musk is wrong to criticize Trump. The political alliance broke down after Musk criticized tax policy, which crashed Tesla shares by $150 billion.

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance said that Elon Musk is making a "huge mistake" by attacking American leader Donald Trump, and expressed hope that the billionaire will return to the team after a public feud that unfolded, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

"I will always be loyal to the president and I hope that Elon will eventually return to the team," Vance said in an interview with the podcast "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," released on Saturday. "Maybe it's not possible now because he's become so nuclear, but I hope it's possible."

Let's add

Musk helped elect Trump and Vance in 2024 and led the Department of Government Efficiency, which led to cost cuts, but has not yet lived up to the initial promises of the head of Tesla Inc.

The political alliance between Trump and Musk fell apart on Thursday after Musk criticized a tax and spending bill backed by the president. The two men exchanged jokes that became personal on social media, stunning audiences in Washington and on Wall Street.

Elon Musk's post about Donald Trump in the "Epstein files" "disappeared"07.06.25, 14:00 • 2658 views

While Vance posted on X in support of Trump, saying he was "proud to stand with the president" and praised him for "doing more than anyone in his life to earn the trust of the movement he leads," the interview with Von was his first direct comment on Musk since the feud broke out.

According to a person familiar with the situation who shared details on condition of anonymity, the president encouraged Vance to speak diplomatically about Musk before his appearance on the podcast.

"The president doesn't think he needs to be in a blood feud with Elon Musk, and I actually think that if Elon calmed down a bit, everything would be fine," Vance said.

Trump links Musk's "crazy" behavior to drugs - NYT07.06.25, 09:39 • 3780 views

Addition

The President of the United States Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying that he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory position in the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that Musk had gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk said that Trump is lying, noting that "it is sad" and launched a vote on the creation of a new party.

Musk said it was "time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being in the "Epstein files".

On Thursday, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between Trump and Musk.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Tesla, Inc.
J. D. Vance
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9