Elon Musk's post about Donald Trump in the "Epstein files" "disappeared"

Billionaire Elon Musk, who recently appeared in a public dispute with US President Donald Trump, has had a post disappear from his X page in which he said he "dropped a really big bomb", writes UNN.

Details

"Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That's the real reason they weren't released. Good day, Donald!" - that's what the message, which remained on numerous screenshots, said.

Now it is unavailable.

Musk did not comment on the removal of the post.

Musk accused Trump of pedophilia? The billionaire stated that the US president appears in the “Epstein files”

Addendum

American banker Jeffrey Epstein, accused of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors, was detained in 2019, but soon committed suicide in a prison cell without waiting for trial. Court documents mention many famous people, including former US presidents. However, most of the files remained unclassified.

On the eve, Musk proposed a name for the new American party, which he probably intends to lead. In his survey on social network X with 5.6 million people, more than 80% voted "for" the proposed name America Party ("America").