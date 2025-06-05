Musk accused Trump of pedophilia? The billionaire stated that the US president appears in the “Epstein files”

Billionaire Elon Musk stated that it's "time to drop a truly big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being featured in the "Epstein files." Musk wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

Time to drop a really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That's the real reason they weren't released. Have a good day, DJT - wrote Musk.

Supplement

Jeffrey Epstein is an American billionaire who has repeatedly been accused of sexual crimes for having relationships with underage girls. In 2019, he committed suicide in one of the US prisons.

In February, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi, together with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), published the first part of the declassified files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexually exploiting more than 250 underage girls in his homes in New York, Florida and several other cities.

Let us remind you

United States President Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory post at the White House and subsequently opposed the president's massive tax and budget package.

Trump stated that billionaire Elon Musk has gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk responded by saying that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad," and launched a vote to create a new party.