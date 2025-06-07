Trump links Musk's "crazy" behavior to drugs - NYT

US President Donald Trump links billionaire Elon Musk's "crazy" behavior to drug use, but publicly refused to say so. This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

"President Trump accuses Elon Musk of drug use (...) According to two people familiar with Trump's private comments, he has told his associates in the last 24 hours that Elon Musk's "crazy" behavior is due to his drug addiction," the newspaper writes.

The publication notes that earlier the media reported that Musk used ketamine, a powerful anesthetic that is becoming an increasingly popular treatment for treatment-resistant depression and other mental disorders.

"While Mr. Musk has admitted to using ketamine in the past to treat depression, he has denied allegations that he is currently using ketamine - or any other drug," the publication adds.

Trump, while flying on Air Force One, answering a question about concerns about Musk's drug use when he worked for him, said: "I don't want to comment on his drug use. I don't know what his status is. I read an article in The New York Times. It seemed to me that it sounded very unfair, to be honest."

Addition

President of the United States Donald Trump actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, saying that he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory position at the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump stated that Musk had gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk stated that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad", and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Musk stated that "it's time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being featured in the "Epstein files".

On Thursday, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between Trump and Musk.

Later, Politico wrote that Trump and White House aides are signaling a possible reconciliation with Musk after an online dispute.