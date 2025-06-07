Trump links Musk's "crazy" behavior to drugs - NYT

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 24383 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 51304 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81335 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 60198 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 128557 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 96524 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136393 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166709 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121192 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101476 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news

A teenager beat a man in Kyiv region: five minors are involved in the incident

June 6, 10:17 PM • 11208 views

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

June 7, 01:35 AM • 35292 views

In Cherkasy region, the state is regaining control over illegally alienated forest lands

June 7, 01:55 AM • 12596 views

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: 3 dead, 17 injured, including children

02:40 AM • 17195 views

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

05:48 AM • 26589 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

05:00 AM • 24383 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 60899 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 64212 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 108861 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 128557 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81335 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 106687 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 149810 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 111658 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 151969 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Trump links Musk's "crazy" behavior to drugs - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1714 views

Trump accuses Elon Musk of using drugs, including ketamine, due to his "crazy" behavior. Although Musk has admitted to using ketamine, he denies being addicted.

Trump links Musk's "crazy" behavior to drugs - NYT

US President Donald Trump links billionaire Elon Musk's "crazy" behavior to drug use, but publicly refused to say so. This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

"President Trump accuses Elon Musk of drug use (...) According to two people familiar with Trump's private comments, he has told his associates in the last 24 hours that Elon Musk's "crazy" behavior is due to his drug addiction," the newspaper writes.

The publication notes that earlier the media reported that Musk used ketamine, a powerful anesthetic that is becoming an increasingly popular treatment for treatment-resistant depression and other mental disorders.

"While Mr. Musk has admitted to using ketamine in the past to treat depression, he has denied allegations that he is currently using ketamine - or any other drug," the publication adds.

Trump, while flying on Air Force One, answering a question about concerns about Musk's drug use when he worked for him, said: "I don't want to comment on his drug use. I don't know what his status is. I read an article in The New York Times. It seemed to me that it sounded very unfair, to be honest."

Addition

President of the United States Donald Trump actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, saying that he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory position at the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump stated that Musk had gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk stated that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad", and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Musk stated that "it's time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being featured in the "Epstein files".

On Thursday, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between Trump and Musk.

Elon Musk's empire is under threat due to conflict with Trump: details06.06.25, 20:21 • 3502 views

Later, Politico wrote that Trump and White House aides are signaling a possible reconciliation with Musk after an online dispute.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Air Force One
Tesla, Inc.
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9