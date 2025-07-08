Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka: details

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka at night, and continued to strike Kostiantynivka during the day, reported the Kramatorsk Military Administration and the head of the Kostiantynivka Military Administration Serhiy Horbunov on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"Around two in the morning on July 8, a Russian FPV drone struck a car service station on the outskirts of Kramatorsk. There were no casualties," the Military Administration reported.

The enemy attacked Kostiantynivka at midnight and in the morning, the head of the Military Administration noted.

"At midnight, Russian troops launched an enemy air strike with a guided aerial bomb FAB-250 with a UMPK module on the building of one of our city's educational institutions. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack, but the blast wave and debris caused significant damage to the building of the educational institution. Already in the morning, the enemy targeted the city of Kostiantynivka with an FPV-type attack UAV. And again – miraculously without casualties. But two private houses and a gas supply line were damaged," Horbunov wrote.

Enemy strikes on Kostiantynivka continued around 11 AM.

"Today, around 11:00 AM, Russian troops attacked the city again, striking a residential area with an FPV drone. The enemy cynically targeted a multi-story building where civilians live. The building was damaged. Fortunately, this time there were no casualties or injuries," Horbunov noted.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast, three people died and 10 were injured in Donetsk Oblast yesterday as a result of Russian bombardments. On July 7, the police recorded 3,316 enemy shellings along the front line and in residential areas. 13 settlements were affected by the attacks.

The occupiers previously struck Kramatorsk with a "Tornado-S" MLRS, damaging, among other things, a service station. In Andriivka, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian minibus, injuring three people. Russia directed three "FAB-250" bombs and a "Molniya-2" UAV at Kostiantynivka, resulting in casualties.

In Zoloty Kolodyaz, an attack drone damaged a religious object. In Sviatohirsk, two "Geran-2" UAVs damaged a recreation center.