"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 11638 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 27376 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 48867 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 61532 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 71552 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 232033 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 137656 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 161133 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 223692 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 247343 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Airstrike on Kostyantynivka: occupiers damaged a business and cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2806 views

Russian troops launched an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, damaging a critical infrastructure facility and property. Fortunately, there were no casualties among civilians.

Airstrike on Kostyantynivka: occupiers damaged a business and cars

On Thursday, May 1, Russian occupiers launched an air strike with a guided aerial bomb "FAB-250" on the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Gorbunov, the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

The strike was carried out at 10:40 a.m. on the territory of a critical infrastructure enterprise of the community. As a result of the strike, there were no civilian casualties, but serious damage to infrastructure was recorded.

In particular, the facade of the administrative building of the communal enterprise was partially destroyed, 5 garage premises were destroyed or damaged, and 2 cars were damaged.

In addition, 2 outbuildings belonging to an individual entrepreneur were destroyed.

Recall

The occupiers are massively dumping mine water, sewage and runoff into the reservoirs of Donbas. According to the Center for National Resistance, the Russians are deliberately worsening the environmental situation in the region and creating a catastrophe there.

Also UNN reported that Vladimir Putin is lying about the "plundering of the Ukrainian people by the Kyiv regime." At the same time, Russia is taking Donbas away piece by piece.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
Konstantinovka
