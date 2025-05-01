Airstrike on Kostyantynivka: occupiers damaged a business and cars

On Thursday, May 1, Russian occupiers launched an air strike with a guided aerial bomb "FAB-250" on the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Gorbunov, the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

The strike was carried out at 10:40 a.m. on the territory of a critical infrastructure enterprise of the community. As a result of the strike, there were no civilian casualties, but serious damage to infrastructure was recorded.

In particular, the facade of the administrative building of the communal enterprise was partially destroyed, 5 garage premises were destroyed or damaged, and 2 cars were damaged.

In addition, 2 outbuildings belonging to an individual entrepreneur were destroyed.

