Russians dropped a 250-kilogram aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka: a woman died, three wounded

In the Donetsk region, one civilian was killed and three were injured as a result of another enemy airstrike on Kostiantynivka, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 23, at 22:40, enemy troops dropped a "FAB-250" with a UMPC module on a residential area of Kostiantynivka.

"As a result of the airstrike, a 47-year-old woman sustained bodily injuries incompatible with life. Her husband suffered a mine-explosive injury, lacerated wounds to the thigh and forearm. At the time of the shelling, the couple was at home," the statement said.

In addition, as indicated, two more city residents from a neighboring house were taken to the hospital. They were diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and lacerated wounds to the body. In addition, one of the victims suffered a concussion.

Citizens were provided with qualified medical care.

Among the damaged objects are 6 private households, a car, power lines and gas supply.

Addition

According to the GUNP in the Donetsk region, four people were killed and 8 wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region last day. During the day, Russia launched 3,240 attacks on the front line and the residential sector. Hits were recorded in 15 settlements: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, the villages of Dovha Balka, Mykolaipillia, Nove Shakhove, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stinky, Staroraiske, Stepanivka, Shandryholove, Shakhove, Yablunivka. 100 civilian objects were destroyed, including 53 residential buildings.

Kostiantynivka the day before, as indicated, was under constant fire - two residents were killed, four more were injured. 5 apartment buildings and 16 private houses, a car were damaged.