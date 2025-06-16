$41.450.04
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russians dropped a 250-kilogram bomb on the outskirts of Kramatorsk: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

On the night of June 15, Russian troops shelled the outskirts of Kramatorsk, using FAB-250. 7 residential buildings were damaged, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Russians dropped a 250-kilogram bomb on the outskirts of Kramatorsk: details

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck the outskirts of Kramatorsk with FAB-250 at night, there is damage, the Kramatorsk City Council reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Almost at midnight on June 15, the Russians struck the outskirts of Kramatorsk. The enemy shelling was carried out using FAB-250 with a guided module

- reported in the City Council.

As a result of the shelling of the community village, as indicated, 7 residential buildings were damaged.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. Timely evacuation saved many lives of residents of this village," the City Council noted.

Supplement

According to the GUNP in the region, over the past day due to enemy shelling, there are six dead and four wounded. Over the past day, the police recorded 3,038 enemy shellings along the front line and the residential sector. 10 settlements were hit: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, the village of Drobysheve, the villages of Bahatyr, Bilokuzmynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Lozove, Rubtsi. 21 civilian objects were damaged, including 14 residential buildings.

According to the police, in addition, today after midnight, Russia attacked 6 settlements: Kramatorsk, Dobropillia, Sviatohirsk, Dmytro-Dariivka, Novyi Donbas, Starovarvarivka. Currently, one person is known to be wounded in Dmytro-Dariivka of the Oleksandrivska TG.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
Kramatorsk
