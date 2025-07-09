$41.850.05
Russian troops attacked Donetsk region with aerial bombs and drones in the morning: 8 dead, humanitarian aid under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 857 views

Russian troops attacked Donetsk region with aerial bombs and drones, killing 8 civilians and injuring 3 more. The occupiers shelled Rodynske, Kostiantynivka, and Zvanivka community, damaging civilian objects and a vehicle with humanitarian aid.

Russian troops attacked Donetsk region with aerial bombs and drones in the morning: 8 dead, humanitarian aid under attack

Russian troops attacked Donetsk region with aerial bombs and drones since morning, including a car with humanitarian aid, 8 civilians were killed, and three more were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the data of the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin and the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

New victims in Donetsk region: Russians killed 8 people, wounded 3 more

- Filashkin wrote.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, today at 10:00 a.m. Russian troops once again shelled Rodynske. This time the enemy targeted passenger cars. The occupiers used an FPV drone for the attack.

"One of the vehicles, in which two people were, caught fire. The citizens died on the spot. In another car, the driver and two passengers received bodily injuries incompatible with life. The final consequences of the cynical crime of the Russian army against the residents of the frontline region are being established," the prosecutor's office reported.

Just 10 minutes later, according to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs with a UMPK module on Kostiantynivka. "Three men aged 42, 53, and 71 died while on the street. A 59-year-old city resident was also wounded. He was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate," the report says.

In Kostiantynivka, according to Filashkin, 21 private houses, an administrative building, and an infrastructure object were damaged.

"In the Zvanivka community, the Russians used a drone - it hit a car that was delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of this frontline community. Two drivers of the car were wounded," Filashkin reported.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, over the past day, as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region, three more people were killed and 11 wounded. On July 8, the police recorded 3,409 enemy shellings along the front line and in residential areas. Russian troops shelled 16 settlements.

59 civilian objects were destroyed, including the post office in Rodynske and 43 residential buildings in the region. In Kostiantynivka, the enemy launched 8 strikes with a KAB-250 bomb, drones, and barrel artillery, damaging an educational institution. In Kramatorsk, enemy drones damaged a service station and a truck.

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka: details08.07.25, 12:59 • 1562 views

In addition, information was established about a civilian killed in Pokrovsk, who was killed during a Russian shelling on July 7.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vadym Filashkin
KAB-250
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
Zvanivka
Konstantinovka
