Russians dropped FAB-250 on Kostiantynivka, Russian drone strike hit hotel in Sloviansk

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 aerial bombs in the morning, and struck Sloviansk at night, hitting a hotel and injuring a woman, local authorities and police reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, city residents once again woke up to the sounds of explosions. Around 04:00 AM, the enemy launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs FAB-250 on the city of Kostiantynivka. As a result of one of the explosions, the facade of an educational institution was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population, but the educational institution was destroyed," wrote Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook.

According to him, "two more air strikes were aimed at the territory of a communal enterprise." "As a result of the shelling, the administrative building of the enterprise, a workshop, and equipment that daily ensured the community's vital activity were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Horbunov said.

"Donetskoblgaz" reported that "this morning, the administrative building of the city gas company in Kostiantynivka was directly hit."

"At night, another shelling of the community occurred. A Shahed-type UAV. Central part. One of the city's landmarks, the Sloviansk hotel, was damaged. Nearby high-rise buildings and a dormitory were also damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured," wrote Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, on Facebook.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast clarified that "today after midnight, the city was hit again by two Geran-2 UAVs. A 75-year-old woman was injured. A hotel and 2 apartment buildings were damaged."

Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 wounded