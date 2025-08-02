Russians dropped FAB-250 on Kostiantynivka, Russian drone strike hit hotel in Sloviansk

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 1, 05:22 PM • 31908 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 126749 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 114484 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 70883 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 80607 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 144195 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 70965 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 156342 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152992 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 133342 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.4m/s
42%
751mm
Popular news
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expiresAugust 2, 02:22 AM • 22011 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace dealAugust 2, 03:00 AM • 30002 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideoAugust 2, 03:20 AM • 19774 views
King of Malaysia to visit Russia for the first time at Putin's invitationAugust 2, 04:13 AM • 5672 views
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"07:35 AM • 21069 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 126727 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 74049 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 114459 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 91899 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 144176 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 21566 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 62241 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 82161 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 159394 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 194387 views
Actual
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner

Russians dropped FAB-250 on Kostiantynivka, Russian drone strike hit hotel in Sloviansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 aerial bombs, damaging an educational institution and a municipal enterprise. In Sloviansk, a UAV strike damaged a hotel and residential buildings, injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Russians dropped FAB-250 on Kostiantynivka, Russian drone strike hit hotel in Sloviansk

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 aerial bombs in the morning, and struck Sloviansk at night, hitting a hotel and injuring a woman, local authorities and police reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, city residents once again woke up to the sounds of explosions. Around 04:00 AM, the enemy launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs FAB-250 on the city of Kostiantynivka. As a result of one of the explosions, the facade of an educational institution was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population, but the educational institution was destroyed," wrote Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook.

According to him, "two more air strikes were aimed at the territory of a communal enterprise." "As a result of the shelling, the administrative building of the enterprise, a workshop, and equipment that daily ensured the community's vital activity were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Horbunov said.

"Donetskoblgaz" reported that "this morning, the administrative building of the city gas company in Kostiantynivka was directly hit."

"At night, another shelling of the community occurred. A Shahed-type UAV. Central part. One of the city's landmarks, the Sloviansk hotel, was damaged. Nearby high-rise buildings and a dormitory were also damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured," wrote Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, on Facebook.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast clarified that "today after midnight, the city was hit again by two Geran-2 UAVs. A 75-year-old woman was injured. A hotel and 2 apartment buildings were damaged."

Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 wounded02.08.25, 12:20 • 3476 views

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Konstantinovka