Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 wounded

In the Donetsk region, Druzhkivka was subjected to a massive drone attack by Russian troops, 5 people are known to have been injured, the market was damaged, reported on Saturday by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, writes UNN.

At least 5 people were injured as a result of strikes on Druzhkivka. The city was subjected to a massive drone attack. 2 houses, a market, a shop and an administrative building were damaged, several cars were destroyed. - wrote Filashkin.

Addition

According to data from the head of the OVA, yesterday Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 41 times. On August 1, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Pokrovsk. Another 10 people in the region were injured during the day.