August 1, 05:22 PM • 28278 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 105649 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 94985 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 60789 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 71509 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 130826 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 68541 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155608 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152443 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 133049 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Druzhkivka suffered a massive drone attack, as a result of which 5 people were injured. The market, houses, a shop, an administrative building were damaged, and cars were destroyed.

In the Donetsk region, Druzhkivka was subjected to a massive drone attack by Russian troops, 5 people are known to have been injured, the market was damaged, reported on Saturday by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, writes UNN.

At least 5 people were injured as a result of strikes on Druzhkivka. The city was subjected to a massive drone attack. 2 houses, a market, a shop and an administrative building were damaged, several cars were destroyed.

- wrote Filashkin.

Addition

According to data from the head of the OVA, yesterday Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 41 times. On August 1, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Pokrovsk. Another 10 people in the region were injured during the day.

Julia Shramko

War
Druzhkivka
Vadym Filashkin
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast