Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Donetsk region, Druzhkivka was subjected to a massive drone attack by Russian troops, 5 people are known to have been injured, the market was damaged, reported on Saturday by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, writes UNN.
Addition
According to data from the head of the OVA, yesterday Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 41 times. On August 1, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Pokrovsk. Another 10 people in the region were injured during the day.