Militants drop airborne missile launcher on Kramatorsk residential area, 18-year-old boy killed: details of shelling in Donetsk region over the day
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPC module on a residential area of Kramatorsk, killing an 18-year-old boy and wounding two others. Over the past day, Russians fired 23 times at settlements in Donetsk region.
The occupying army of the Russian Federation fired more than 23 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As it was established, there are dead and wounded people in different districts of the region. In particular, on the enemy used a “FAB-250” with a UMPK module against the civilian population of Kramatorsk. A pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime has been launched
Transmits to UNN with reference to the Donetsk RMA and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
In total, Russians fired 23 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the last day. A separate case of terrorist actions by the Russian Federation occurred in Kramatorsk: the Russian Armed Forces conducted an air strike on the city, dropping a FAB-250 with a UMPK module.
As a result of the attack, an 18-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries. A 34-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman were also injured. - The Office of the Prosecutor General informs.
It is noted that a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Other operational situation in Donetsk region as of the morning of March 2.
Volnovakha and Pokrovsk districts
In Zelenyi Hai of the Komar community, 3 administrative buildings were damaged.
In Pokrovsk, 2 people were injured, 6 private houses were destroyed, and a multi-storey building was damaged. A person was killed in Malynivka of the Grodivka community.
Kramatorsk district
In addition to the above incident with the death of a person in Kramatorsk, 2 houses and a power line were damaged in Lyman.
A person was wounded in Illinivska TG and 3 facilities were damaged in Nova Poltavka, 10 facilities were damaged in Novooleynivka.
In Kostyantynivka, a multi-storey building, 7 private houses, a shop, 12 garages and a power line were damaged; in Ivanopillia, a person was wounded, 4 houses and an administrative building were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 4 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses were damaged.
In total, Russians fired 23 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 671 people were evacuated from the front line, including 9 children.
