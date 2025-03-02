Large-scale shelling of the border: 65 attacks and hundreds of explosions in northern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 65 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. 164 explosions were recorded, and buildings and cars were damaged.
The enemy made 65 attacks with various types of weapons on the territory of Chernihiv, parts of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Information about dead or wounded among the local population is being clarified.
Transmits to UNN with reference to Operational Command “North”.
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the border areas of Chernihiv, parts of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In total, 65 attacks (164 explosions) were registered over the past day, using various types of weapons.
Chernihiv region:
Novhorod-Siverskyi district
Semenivka community: 18 explosions
Snovska community: 5 explosions;
Sumy region
Sumy region: 14 attacks, 23 explosions;
Okhtyrka district: 27 explosions, 7 attacks;
Konotop district: 39 explosions, 2 attacks;
Shostka district: 24 explosions, a series of shelling;
Kharkiv region
Bohodukhivskyi district: 28 explosions, 4 attacks
