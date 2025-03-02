Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded
Russian troops shelled 35 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The attacks killed a 65-year-old woman and injured 10 civilians, including 1 child.
Over the past day, enemy troops have once again struck the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.
Details
Dozens of localities came under fire, including Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Zelenivka, Naddnipryanske, Bilozerka, Veletynske, Nadezhdivka, Stanislav, Darivka, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Chervonyi Mayak, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Osokorivka, Mykhaylivka, Kozatske, Blahovishchenske, Vesele, Havrylivka, Dniprovske, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Lvov, Mykolaivka, Novotyanka, Poniativka, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Chornobaivka, Shyroka Balka, Yantarne and the city of Kherson
The enemy's attacks targeted residential areas and social infrastructure facilities. The shelling damaged an apartment building and 13 private homes. In addition, a gas pipeline, garages, and vehicles, including buses and cars, were destroyed.
Also, 10 civilians were injured as a result of enemy strikes, including 1 child. Unfortunately, Antonivka suffered casualties as well, where a 65-year-old woman who was hit by a Russian UAV lost her life irrevocably. Doctors did everything possible to save the patient, but her injuries were too severe.
