Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43400 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86542 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114458 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106725 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149681 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120201 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135931 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133997 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127708 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Enemy forces attack Kherson region: 65-year-old man killed

Enemy forces attack Kherson region: 65-year-old man killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22013 views

In the village of Lvov, Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a civilian from a drone, dropping explosives. The 65-year-old man died from his injuries.

The occupiers shelled Kherson region once again, killing a civilian. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

In the village of Lviv, Kherson region, enemy troops attacked a civilian with a drone. The incident occurred around 14:00. 

The occupants dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a 65-year-old man to be fatally wounded.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that terrorists attacked civilian infrastructure in Kherson region, resulting in 8 people injured and 1 killed. Three police officers were injured by a drone strike at a checkpoint in the Bilozerska community.

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson

