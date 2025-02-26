Enemy forces attack Kherson region: 65-year-old man killed

The occupiers shelled Kherson region once again, killing a civilian. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

In the village of Lviv, Kherson region, enemy troops attacked a civilian with a drone. The incident occurred around 14:00.

The occupants dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a 65-year-old man to be fatally wounded.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that terrorists attacked civilian infrastructure in Kherson region, resulting in 8 people injured and 1 killed. Three police officers were injured by a drone strike at a checkpoint in the Bilozerska community.

