Three policemen injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson region checkpoint

In Kherson region, three policemen at a checkpoint were injured in a Russian attack, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, Russian aggressors once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts over the past day, using artillery, mortars and UAVs:

In the morning, a 63-year-old man came under enemy mortar fire on the street in Dniprovsky district of Kherson, he was hospitalized.

In the afternoon, the Russian military attacked Stanislav with a drone. A 50-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were injured.

In one of the settlements of the Bilozerska community, the Russian military used a drone to attack a checkpoint. “Three Kherson police officers were injured in the attack. All of them were preliminarily diagnosed with contusions, their lives are not in danger,” the police said.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Telegram, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured in the region over the past day due to Russian aggression.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure; residential areas, in particular, they damaged a multi-storey building and 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower, a garage and private cars.

According to the police, six people were injured in the previous days due to enemy shelling and sought medical assistance after feeling unwell.