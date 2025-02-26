Three policemen injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson region checkpoint

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 47276 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 90435 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115488 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107242 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150352 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120334 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136008 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134013 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127720 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27969 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 37107 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120221 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 50382 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 41065 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120221 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150352 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193433 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193776 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123799 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125951 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155638 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136060 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143514 views
Three policemen injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson region checkpoint

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20203 views

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Kherson region, injuring 8 people and killing 1. At a checkpoint in Bilozerska community, three police officers were injured by a drone strike.

In Kherson region, three policemen at a checkpoint were injured in a Russian attack, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, Russian aggressors once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts over the past day, using artillery, mortars and UAVs:

  • In the morning, a 63-year-old man came under enemy mortar fire on the street in Dniprovsky district of Kherson, he was hospitalized.
    • In the afternoon, the Russian military attacked Stanislav with a drone. A 50-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were injured.
      • In one of the settlements of the Bilozerska community, the Russian military used a drone to attack a checkpoint. “Three Kherson police officers were injured in the attack. All of them were preliminarily diagnosed with contusions, their lives are not in danger,” the police said.

        According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Telegram, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured in the region over the past day due to Russian aggression.

        According to him, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure; residential areas, in particular, they damaged a multi-storey building and 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower, a garage and private cars.

        According to the police, six people were injured in the previous days due to enemy shelling and sought medical assistance after feeling unwell.

        Julia Shramko

        War
        khersonKherson

