Donetsk region: one person died, five wounded in Russian attacks

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled a number of cities today, killing one person and wounding 5, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, in the morning of May 19, the occupiers shelled Siversk from cannon artillery. A shell hit a house where an 86-year-old pensioner lived. She sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Also, according to the prosecutor's office, Lyman came under fire from Russian troops. A civilian car was in the affected area. A 56-year-old driver and a 52-year-old passenger sustained mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. The type of weapon is being established.

Another civilian, 66 years old, was wounded in Kostiantynivka, which was hit by an artillery strike. He was at home at the time of the attack. The man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and concussion.

After some time, the army of the aggressor state, according to the prosecutor's office, dropped a "FAB-250" air bomb with a UMPC module on the private sector of Kramatorsk. A 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were wounded. They received mine-explosive injuries and bruising wounds, and were provided with medical assistance.

Residential buildings and a car were damaged in the settlements.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the GUNP in the region, two residents of Donetsk region were injured as a result of Russian attacks over the past day. In total, 2,881 enemy attacks were recorded along the front line and in the residential sector. The hits occurred in 10 settlements: the cities of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, the villages of Novohryhorivka, Chernihivka, the villages of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Shakhove. 17 civilian objects were destroyed, including 7 residential buildings.