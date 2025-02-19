Russian air strike on Kupyansk: at least one person killed

On Wednesday, February 19, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, with a guided missile. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack took place around 15:40. The enemy hit the residential sector.

Rescuers are unblocking the body of a 59-year-old man under the rubble of the house. All emergency services are working at the scene - Syniehubov wrote.

Recall

Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on residential areas of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region using FAB-250, wounding 6 civilians and damaging 38 houses, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

In total, 77 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector.