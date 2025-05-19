Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

American director and screenwriter Wes Anderson, at a press conference in Cannes dedicated to his new film "The Phoenician Scheme", criticized the tariffs proposed by Donald Trump on films made abroad. He said he did not understand how it would work, reports Variety, writes UNN.

Details

"Can a film be held up at customs? That's not how it's transported," the director said, drawing laughter from everyone present.

The film "The Phoenician Scheme", which stars a huge cast of Anderson's regular actors, was partly filmed in Germany. When Anderson was asked about the tariffs, he initially replied, "I thought you said he was offering us something. Did Trump see this?"

However, Anderson later began to mock the idea, rhetorically asking whether a film could be held up at customs.

"This tariff is interesting because I've never heard of a 100% tariff before. I'm not an expert in this area of economics, but it seems to me that it means he's saying he's going to take all the money. And what do we get then? So it's difficult for me. Can a film be held up at customs? That's not how it's delivered."

What is known about the film "The Phoenician Scheme"

The film "The Phoenician Scheme" is a funny trilogy starring Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera and the famous star actress Mia Trepleton, daughter of Kate Winslet. Del Toro plays business tycoon Ja-Ja Corda, one of the richest men in Europe and the target of repeated assassination attempts, while Trepleton plays his estranged daughter, Sister Liesel, a smoking and drinking nun. Like Trepleton, Cera is a newcomer to the Anderson troupe, playing a tutor named Bjorn Lund.

Speaking about the idea of creating the film, Anderson said that he and co-screenwriter Roman Coppola initially intended to write something "very dark" about a business tycoon who "doesn't really care how important decisions that he has given himself to make for the world affect the population, the workforce and the landscapes."

"Anderson added that "There was a darkness of a certain type of capitalism that we were building this on, but it took us somewhere else. We need a psychiatrist's couch to really answer this question correctly, and even then I don't know. But it's somehow in the DNA," Anderson added.

At the heart of the film is the father-daughter relationship between del Toro and Trippleton. Anderson explained that he, Coppola and del Toro all have daughters, and then began to serenade Coppola's 14-year-old daughter, who was in the front row.

Del Toro then delved into the plot arc of his character in the film, where he transforms from a ruthless industry titan into a somewhat loving father.

"That part was so juicy. There were so many options of where to go. The character is full of contradictions, and he evolves from A to Z. So it was really challenging and exciting. You just give Wes everything you can, and then he works his magic in the editing room, and, you know, you get what you get. ... Humor is what we talked about. You just have to be honest and serious. And if humor comes, it comes," del Toro said of playing Ja-Ja.

