Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 47119 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

09:06 AM • 50258 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 156768 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM • 59681 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM • 58461 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

May 19, 07:57 AM • 42595 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

May 19, 06:58 AM • 30892 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

May 19, 05:46 AM • 81292 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35421 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 74008 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 27993 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 32104 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 25547 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 37225 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 63314 views
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 22988 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 47120 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 156771 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
May 19, 05:46 AM • 81293 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 255586 views
Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 9648 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 11114 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 64395 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 110329 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 196924 views
Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

 6442 views

American director Wes Anderson has criticised Donald Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad. He doesn't understand how a film can be detained at customs.

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

American director and screenwriter Wes Anderson, at a press conference in Cannes dedicated to his new film "The Phoenician Scheme", criticized the tariffs proposed by Donald Trump on films made abroad. He said he did not understand how it would work, reports Variety, writes UNN.

Details

"Can a film be held up at customs? That's not how it's transported," the director said, drawing laughter from everyone present.

The film "The Phoenician Scheme", which stars a huge cast of Anderson's regular actors, was partly filmed in Germany. When Anderson was asked about the tariffs, he initially replied, "I thought you said he was offering us something. Did Trump see this?"

However, Anderson later began to mock the idea, rhetorically asking whether a film could be held up at customs.

"This tariff is interesting because I've never heard of a 100% tariff before. I'm not an expert in this area of economics, but it seems to me that it means he's saying he's going to take all the money. And what do we get then? So it's difficult for me. Can a film be held up at customs? That's not how it's delivered."

What is known about the film "The Phoenician Scheme"

The film "The Phoenician Scheme" is a funny trilogy starring Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera and the famous star actress Mia Trepleton, daughter of Kate Winslet. Del Toro plays business tycoon Ja-Ja Corda, one of the richest men in Europe and the target of repeated assassination attempts, while Trepleton plays his estranged daughter, Sister Liesel, a smoking and drinking nun. Like Trepleton, Cera is a newcomer to the Anderson troupe, playing a tutor named Bjorn Lund.

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Speaking about the idea of creating the film, Anderson said that he and co-screenwriter Roman Coppola initially intended to write something "very dark" about a business tycoon who "doesn't really care how important decisions that he has given himself to make for the world affect the population, the workforce and the landscapes."

"Anderson added that "There was a darkness of a certain type of capitalism that we were building this on, but it took us somewhere else. We need a psychiatrist's couch to really answer this question correctly, and even then I don't know. But it's somehow in the DNA," Anderson added.

At the heart of the film is the father-daughter relationship between del Toro and Trippleton. Anderson explained that he, Coppola and del Toro all have daughters, and then began to serenade Coppola's 14-year-old daughter, who was in the front row.

Del Toro then delved into the plot arc of his character in the film, where he transforms from a ruthless industry titan into a somewhat loving father.

"That part was so juicy. There were so many options of where to go. The character is full of contradictions, and he evolves from A to Z. So it was really challenging and exciting. You just give Wes everything you can, and then he works his magic in the editing room, and, you know, you get what you get. ... Humor is what we talked about. You just have to be honest and serious. And if humor comes, it comes," del Toro said of playing Ja-Ja.

Touching, romantic, and heartfelt movies: what to watch this weekend

