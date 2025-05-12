$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6526 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10413 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15228 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18250 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22802 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30477 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31693 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64169 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33737 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36610 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6526 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64169 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79878 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74032 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96320 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50510 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36166 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43013 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123549 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70891 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5696 views

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24. The jury will be headed by Juliette Binoche, and the program will feature new films from famous directors and actors.

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24 in the charming city of Cannes, located on the sunny coast of the French Riviera. During these days, filmmakers, actors, and industry representatives from around the world will compete for the highest award in the world of cinema – the Palme d'Or. What films will be presented in the competition, which famous actors debuted as directors, and whether there is a Ukrainian "trace" at this year's Cannes Film Festival - UNN will tell.

The jury of the competition this year will be headed by the outstanding French actress Juliette Binoche - an Oscar winner and the only actress who has received awards for the best female role at the three main film forums in Europe: in Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

The jury of the "Immersive Art" competition will be headed by French director Luc Jacquet. The panel will also include American artist Laurie Anderson, French writer Tanya de Montaigne, British director Martha Fiennes and Japanese video game developer Tetsuya Mizuguchi.

This authoritative jury will select the winner in the "Best Immersive Work" category, which will be announced during the closing ceremony of the Immersive Competition on May 22.

Official competition program: key films and directors

The main competition program of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival includes 20 films. Among them is Wes Anderson's new film "The Phoenician Scheme", which tells about a meeting between a magnate and his daughter, who became a nun, after many years of separation. The cast includes Benicio del Toro, Mia Trippleton, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bill Murray, Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Brian Cranston and Rupert Friend.

Among the most anticipated premieres of the festival is "Eddington" by Ari Aster. This is a western with elements of horror about a sheriff of a small town in New Mexico who dreams of a better future. Starring: Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes and Clifton Collins Jr.

Frame from the movie “Eddington”
Frame from the movie “Eddington”

Also in the program is the film "Alpha" by Julia Ducournau, who won the "Golden Palm Branch" in 2021 for the film "Titan". The main roles in the new work were played by Golshifte Farahani ("Paterson") and Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian").

Among other participants are "The History of Sound" by Oliver Hermanus with Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor, as well as "Young Mothers" by the Dardenne brothers. The festival will open with the film Leave One Day by French director Amélie Bonnen.

Full list of films of the main competition program of the Cannes Film Festival 2025:

  • Alpha by Julia Ducournau;
    • Die, My Love - Lynn Ramsay;
      • File 137 by Dominique Moll;
        • «Eagles of the Republic» by Tarik Saleh;
          • Eddington by Ari Aster;
            • Exit by Mario Martone;
              • Young Mothers by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne;
                • Resurrection by B.I. Gan;
                  • «Little Last» by Hafsia Herzi;
                    • «New Wave» by Richard Linklater;
                      • Secret Agent by Kleber Mendonsa Filho;
                        • Romeria by Carla Simon;
                          • Sirat by Oliver Lax;
                            • The sound of falling by Masha Shilinska;
                              • The History of Sound by Oliver Hermanus;
                                • «Mastermind» by Kelly Reichardt;
                                  • The Phoenician Scheme by Wes Anderson;
                                    • «Two Prosecutors» by Serhiy Loznytsia;
                                      • Simple accident - Jafar Panahi;
                                        • «Sentimental Value» by Joachim Trier.

                                          The films that will be presented out of competition will be:

                                          • Mission Impossible - Final Reckoning, by Christopher McQuarrie;
                                            • The venue of the future by Cédric Klapisch;
                                              • The richest woman in the world, by Thierry Klifa;
                                                • «Private Streets» by Rebecca Zlotowski.

                                                  Special screenings: 

                                                  • Bono: Stories of Surrender, by Andrew Dominik;
                                                    • «Tell her I love her» by Claude Miller;
                                                      • Sons of the Neon Night, by Juno Mac;
                                                        • Exit 8 by Genki Kawamura;
                                                          • Dollovei by Yann Gozlan.

                                                            Debuts of famous actors as directors

                                                            The film that Scarlett Johansson fans are waiting for is "Eleanor the Great", in which the Hollywood actress will debut as a director. The film, which will be shown in the "Special View" category, tells about Eleanor, played by 95-year-old June Squibb, who rethinks her life in New York after losing her best friend. Actor Harris Dickinson also tried himself as a director. He will present his first film Urchin.

                                                            "Miss World-2025": who represents Ukraine and what is known about the costume called "Soul of the Earth"12.05.25, 16:09 • 1936 views

                                                            Films that attract the attention of critics and viewers

                                                            The only representative of Italy in the main competition of this year's Cannes Film Festival will be the highly anticipated film "Fuori" by director Mario Martone. The film immerses the viewer in the difficult fate of the writer Goliarda Sapienza, whose role is played by Valeria Golino. The famous actress and recent director of the television adaptation of Sapienza's novel "The Art of Joy" got a difficult dramatic role: her heroine ends up behind bars after a rash act and finds deep connections with young prisoners in prison - relationships that continue even after her release. The film also stars Matilda De Angelis and singer and actress Elodie. Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone will appear in Ari Aster's new western "Eddington", starring Joaquin Phoenix.

                                                            Cannes favorite Wes Anderson returns with a new spy film "The Phoenician Scheme". The central character, the elusive Ja-Ja Korda, is played by Benicio del Toro. The film also involves stars who have already become the director's calling card: Mia Trippleton, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Cranston, Jeffrey Wright and Benedict Cumberbatch.

                                                            Another star premiere is "The Last Mission Impossible" with Tom Cruise. This is the actor's third appearance at the Cannes Film Festival after the films "Far and Away" (1992) and "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022), for which he received an honorary "Golden Palm Branch". He will be accompanied on the red carpet by director Christopher McQuarrie and actresses Vanessa Kirby and Mariela Harriga.

                                                            Ukrainian trace at the festival

                                                            On May 13, the opening day of the film festival, a special event called "Ukraine Day" will take place, during which viewers will be presented with three documentaries about the war. The French side emphasized that the purpose of the event is to remind about the duty of artists to cover the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine. The co-organizers of "Ukraine Day" were the Embassy of Ukraine in France, the Mayor's Office of Cannes, France Télévisions and the media platform Brut.

                                                            "French filmmakers have been showing support for Ukraine all these years. But this time we wanted to create a separate program that would become a symbol of deep artistic solidarity on the central platform of the festival," the embassy said.

                                                            As part of the event, the Palace of Festivals will show three documentaries:

                                                            • «Zelensky» by directors Yves Ziolan, Lisa Vapne and Arian Chemin;
                                                              • «2000 meters to Andriivka» by Mstyslav Chernov, who received the award for best director at the Sundance festival;
                                                                • «Our War», created by Bernard-Henri Lévy and Marc Roussel.

                                                                  The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival also confirmed that during the war they will not welcome official representatives of Russia, as well as state structures or journalists who broadcast the official position of the Kremlin.

                                                                  Also in Harris Dickinson's directorial debut "Urchin", one of the main roles was played by Ukrainian actress Karina Khymchuk, known for her role in the drama "Do You Love Me?" by director Tonia Noiabrova.

                                                                  In particular, the film by Ukrainian director Serhiy Loznytsia, who lives in Austria, was included in the main competition program. However, the director openly opposes the abolition of Russian culture. Therefore, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Film Academy excluded Loznytsia from its membership.

                                                                  The only Ukrainian film that will be shown within the framework of the Cannes Film Festival was included in the parallel competition program "Directors' Fortnight". This is the documentary film "Militantropus", created by the Tabor film association, which explores man in the conditions of war.

                                                                  The opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 took place in Basel12.05.25, 00:54 • 3548 views

                                                                  Expectations and predictions regarding the winners

                                                                  And although it is difficult to single out clear favorites this year, with a high probability the Palme d'Or may be awarded to the film "Die, My Love" by Lynn Ramsay. A dark comedy adapted from Ariana Harwicz's book "Krev, My Love", starring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, who is experiencing psychotic postpartum depression in the French countryside.

                                                                  Frame from the movie 
                                                                  Frame from the movie "Die, My Love" by Lynn Ramsay

                                                                  Another contender for the win could be "The Phoenician Scheme" by festival favorite Wes Anderson. The thriller about a father and daughter who get caught up in a spy spiral already has a release date (May 28, 2025) and a star-studded cast: Benicio del Toro, Mia Trippleton, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Brian Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Benedict Cumberbatch.

                                                                  Jim Jarmusch's "Father, Mother, Sister, Brother" could also become a "dark horse". Although the synopsis is not reported, the cast is known: Cate Blanchett, Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Charlotte Rampling and Vicky Krieps.

                                                                  Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy06.05.25, 08:59 • 117403 views

                                                                  Alona Utkina

                                                                  Alona Utkina

                                                                  CulturePublications
                                                                  New Mexico
                                                                  Cannes
                                                                  France
                                                                  Brent
                                                                  $65.71
                                                                  Bitcoin
                                                                  $104,306.10
                                                                  S&P 500
                                                                  $5,805.50
                                                                  Tesla
                                                                  $315.03
                                                                  Газ TTF
                                                                  $36.00
                                                                  Золото
                                                                  $3,244.46
                                                                  Ethereum
                                                                  $2,559.07