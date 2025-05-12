$41.510.00
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
May 11, 05:14 PM • 22774 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

The opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 took place in Basel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

The opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 with the longest turquoise carpet in the history of the competition took place in Basel, Switzerland. The event was accompanied by pro-Palestinian actions, including the blocking of a tram with the Israeli delegation.

The opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 took place in Basel

The opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in the Swiss city of Basel. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As informs the official website of Eurovision 2025, the event began near the Basel Town Hall and stretched across the historic bridge leading to the Messe Basel exhibition center. During the procession, thousands of fans and media representatives saw 37 participating delegations. competition

It is noted that up to 2,000 invited guests took part in the event. The organizers unfurled the longest turquoise carpet in the history of the competition. Its length reached almost one and a half kilometers.

Thanks to the historical architecture of Basel and the modern aesthetics of the exhibition complex, the city intends to give an impressive start to this year's competition, using both traditions and innovations

- the message says.

It is worth adding that the opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 was accompanied by pro-Palestinian actions. A group of pro-Palestinian activists even managed to block the path of the tram where the delegation from Israel was sitting for a short time.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten at Eurovision 2025, but the probability of winning is only 1%. Sweden is considered the most likely winner with 35%.

Eurovision: Former contestants call on organizers to ban Israel from performing 07.05.25, 14:26 • 8646 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

CultureEvents
Israel
Sweden
