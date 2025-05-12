The opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 took place in Basel

The opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in the Swiss city of Basel. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As informs the official website of Eurovision 2025, the event began near the Basel Town Hall and stretched across the historic bridge leading to the Messe Basel exhibition center. During the procession, thousands of fans and media representatives saw 37 participating delegations. competition

It is noted that up to 2,000 invited guests took part in the event. The organizers unfurled the longest turquoise carpet in the history of the competition. Its length reached almost one and a half kilometers.

Thanks to the historical architecture of Basel and the modern aesthetics of the exhibition complex, the city intends to give an impressive start to this year's competition, using both traditions and innovations - the message says.

It is worth adding that the opening ceremony of Eurovision-2025 was accompanied by pro-Palestinian actions. A group of pro-Palestinian activists even managed to block the path of the tram where the delegation from Israel was sitting for a short time.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten at Eurovision 2025, but the probability of winning is only 1%. Sweden is considered the most likely winner with 35%.

