Eurovision: Former participants call on organizers to ban Israel from performing

On the eve of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, more than 70 former participants signed an open letter condemning the war in Gaza and demanding that Israel's representative be banned from performing, as was done with Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, in a letter addressed to the European Broadcasting Union, British musician May Muller, the winner of the 1994 competition from Ireland, Charlie McGettigan, Portuguese singer Fernando Tordo and other artists called for Israel to be excluded from participation due to "the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the long-term regime of military occupation".

The letter states that the ongoing war in the region has claimed the lives of more than 50,000 Gaza residents, according to the Ministry of Health run by Hamas.

As singers, songwriters, musicians and others who have had the honor of participating in Eurovision, we call on the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and all its member broadcasters to act now and prevent further discrediting and disruption of the festival: Israel must be excluded from Eurovision - the musicians said in a letter.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has already demonstrated that it is capable of taking action, as in 2022, when it excluded Russia from the competition. We do not accept these double standards regarding Israel - also stated in the letter.

The signatories also accused the Israeli broadcaster Kan of "complicity" in the war.

The publication states that Israel's ongoing airstrikes on Gaza have been a source of fierce controversy at last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

According to the letter from former participants, this led to "the most politicized, chaotic and unpleasant contest in history."

That year, the Israeli band Eden Golan took fifth place, but after controversy and outrage among delegates and viewers, more than 56,000 people signed a petition calling for a ban on Israel's participation in the competition.

The Icelandic Association of Composers and Songwriters and 1,400 industry professionals across Europe also called for Golan to be suspended from the competition.

Representatives of the American entertainment industry have also joined forces to support an open letter calling for Israel's inclusion in the competition. With the assistance of the Creative Community for Peace group, it was signed by performers such as Helen Mirren, Liv Schreiber, Gene Simmons, Sharon Osbourne, Diane Warren, Scooter Braun, Boy George, Maim Bialik, Haim Saban, Julianna Margulis and Debra Messing, as well as hundreds of others.

Israel has repeatedly denied that its attacks on Gaza constitute genocide, and legal proceedings are ongoing in the United Nations' highest court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Participation in the Eurovision Song Contest extends to all EBU member broadcasters. Israeli broadcaster Kan is a full and active member of the EBU and is therefore entitled to participate. As you rightly point out, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided to suspend Russia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine. At that time, there was a global discussion that resulted in many major events banning representatives of Russia from participating - the EBU responded.

The European broadcaster also added that "it was clear that the Russian broadcasters were closely linked to the Russian government on the issue of the invasion of Ukraine", which is not the case with the Israeli broadcaster.

In 2025, the final of the competition will take place on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland, where Israeli participant Yuval Rafael is scheduled to perform the song "New Day Will Rise."

But this year, the EBU may once again face a massive boycott. On May 6, Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead and Israeli musician Dudu Tassa were forced to cancel two performances in the UK due to a pro-Palestinian boycott and threats related to protests.

Intimidating concert venues to cancel our concerts will not help achieve the peace and justice that everyone in the Middle East deserves – the duo said in response.

At the same time, the Irish rap trio Kneecap forced an American audience at the Coachella festival to chant "Free Palestine" during a performance last month. Their call for the death of MPs in the UK further complicated the situation. English counter-terrorism police are even investigating the band's activities.

