It became known in what costumes Ziferblat will represent Ukraine at Eurovision: the designer was Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov

The start of the popular Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is not far off. Ukraine will be represented this year by the band "Tsyferblat". This is reported on the band's Instagram page, reports UNN.

Details

It also became known what the guys' costumes will look like, designed by the famous Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov, who collaborated with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and other world stars.

For the musicians, Frolov made bright pink monochrome costumes with a corset base in the style of the 70s. They are decorated with a small floral print, a velvet cape and have a heart-shaped brooch - the signature mark of the FROLOV brand. The belt of the costume is decorated with bright pebbles, and metal buttons shimmer on the cuffs.

Additionally

FROLOV is a Ukrainian brand that was founded by designer Ivan Frolov in 2015. He became famous for his corset products, hand embroidery and couture-to-wear designs.

"The anatomical heart is the logo of our brand since its creation, which we put on each of our products. We believe that when a person puts on our item, their heartbeat synchronizes with the heart on our logo," says Ivan Frolov.

The Ukrainian designer has collaborated with many world stars: Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, Gwen Stefani and others.

