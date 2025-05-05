It became known in what costumes Ziferblat will represent Ukraine at Eurovision: the designer was Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32127 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67348 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78591 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131810 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166416 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193234 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106695 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100814 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101709 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67510 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2.9m/s
56%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67343 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78587 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193231 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91647 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114688 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 14053 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17707 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26253 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23477 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41200 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

It became known in what costumes Ziferblat will represent Ukraine at Eurovision: the designer was Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3598 views

The band "Ziferblat" will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The costumes for the performance were created by Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov, known for his collaboration with world stars.

It became known in what costumes Ziferblat will represent Ukraine at Eurovision: the designer was Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov

The start of the popular Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is not far off. Ukraine will be represented this year by the band "Tsyferblat". This is reported on the band's Instagram page, reports UNN.

Details

It also became known what the guys' costumes will look like, designed by the famous Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov, who collaborated with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and other world stars.

For the musicians, Frolov made bright pink monochrome costumes with a corset base in the style of the 70s. They are decorated with a small floral print, a velvet cape and have a heart-shaped brooch - the signature mark of the FROLOV brand. The belt of the costume is decorated with bright pebbles, and metal buttons shimmer on the cuffs.

Additionally

FROLOV is a Ukrainian brand that was founded by designer Ivan Frolov in 2015. He became famous for his corset products, hand embroidery and couture-to-wear designs.

"The anatomical heart is the logo of our brand since its creation, which we put on each of our products. We believe that when a person puts on our item, their heartbeat synchronizes with the heart on our logo," says Ivan Frolov.

The Ukrainian designer has collaborated with many world stars: Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, Gwen Stefani and others.

Singer Jerry Heil to be Ukraine's spokesperson at Eurovision 2025: details 29.04.25, 14:02 • 6209 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureMultimedia
Jerry Heil
Ukraine
Brent
$60.46
Bitcoin
$94,153.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,321.94
Ethereum
$1,805.07