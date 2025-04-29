Singer Jerry Heil to be Ukraine's spokesperson at Eurovision 2025: details

The representative of Ukraine at Eurovision-2024, singer and songwriter Jerry Heil will become the spokesperson for Ukraine at the 69th Song Contest, which will be held in Basel (Switzerland). The singer posted the announcement on her Instagram page, writes UNN.

It is noted that the singer will announce the scores of the National Jury of Ukraine on May 17 in a live broadcast of the Grand Final of Eurovision-2025.

Girls, I promised you to see you at Eurovision-2025 - and I keep my promise. This year I have the honor to announce 12 points from Ukraine at the culminating moment for all participants. But, remembering the kitchen from the inside, I know for sure: by this time, an incredible musical connection will already be established between the artists. This is the essence of Eurovision - it's not just a competition, but a real music camp, a festival of freedom and love, — said Jerry Heil.

The Ukrainian delegation will soon leave for Basel, where the band Ziferblat, which will represent Ukraine, will have its first rehearsal on the stage of St. Jakobshalle on May 3.

This year's 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland. The Grand Final of Eurovision will take place on Saturday, May 17, and the semi-finals will take place on May 13 and 15, 2025. 37 countries will participate in the competition. The Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final under number 5.

In "Diia" the voting for the composition of the Ukrainian jury for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has ended. The results will be announced on May 17 on the day of the Grand Final of the competition.