Singer Jerry Heil to be Ukraine's spokesperson at Eurovision 2025: details

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert
Exclusive
11:06 AM • 10914 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 19358 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 23983 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 51171 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 57476 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 52685 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 48654 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 32257 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59195 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 59169 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
22%
752 mm
Popular news

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 24478 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 28176 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 30089 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 21343 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 7310 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 51171 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 57476 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 52685 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 48654 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 48542 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 28875 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 48554 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 47699 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 154386 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 67539 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Singer Jerry Heil to be Ukraine's spokesperson at Eurovision 2025: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3156 views

Singer Jerry Heil will be the spokesperson for Ukraine at Eurovision 2025 and will announce the national jury's scores. The band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final under number 5.

Singer Jerry Heil to be Ukraine's spokesperson at Eurovision 2025: details

The representative of Ukraine at Eurovision-2024, singer and songwriter Jerry Heil will become the spokesperson for Ukraine at the 69th Song Contest, which will be held in Basel (Switzerland). The singer posted the announcement on her Instagram page, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the singer will announce the scores of the National Jury of Ukraine on May 17 in a live broadcast of the Grand Final of Eurovision-2025.

Girls, I promised you to see you at Eurovision-2025 - and I keep my promise. This year I have the honor to announce 12 points from Ukraine at the culminating moment for all participants. But, remembering the kitchen from the inside, I know for sure: by this time, an incredible musical connection will already be established between the artists. This is the essence of Eurovision - it's not just a competition, but a real music camp, a festival of freedom and love,

— said Jerry Heil.

The Ukrainian delegation will soon leave for Basel, where the band Ziferblat, which will represent Ukraine, will have its first rehearsal on the stage of St. Jakobshalle on May 3.

Reference

This year's 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland. The Grand Final of Eurovision will take place on Saturday, May 17, and the semi-finals will take place on May 13 and 15, 2025. 37 countries will participate in the competition. The Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final under number 5.

Addition

In "Diia" the voting for the composition of the Ukrainian jury for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has ended. The results will be announced on May 17 on the day of the Grand Final of the competition.

The National Jury for Eurovision-2025 has been selected - the survey in "Diia" has ended. More than 87,038 thousand Ukrainians joined the survey for the composition of the National Jury for Eurovision-2025. Find out the results of the survey on the day of the Grand Final of the song contest - already on May 17

- reported in "Diia" in Telegram.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

CultureEvents
Jerry Heil
Switzerland
Ukraine
Brent
$63.74
Bitcoin
$95,134.40
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.26
Ethereum
$1,829.75