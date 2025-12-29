Peace talks in Ukraine are still far from over - Tusk

$42.060.13
ukenru
03:12 PM • 104 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6384 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 9040 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 16511 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 33852 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 53734 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58249 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51365 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40289 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43902 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 26237 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 17729 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 21211 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 12534 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 9012 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 9140 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 12598 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 35883 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 136631 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 181189 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 17780 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 33393 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 43909 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 136631 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 44214 views
Peace talks in Ukraine are still far from over - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1830 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that peace talks in Russia's war against Ukraine are still far from over. He considers the US statement about participating in security guarantees for Ukraine a success.

Peace talks in Ukraine are still far from over - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the end of peace talks in Russia's war against Ukraine is still far off, but Russia cannot be allowed to dictate the terms of peace. This was reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Tusk considers the US statement on participation in security guarantees for Ukraine a success of the recent talks.

"After night talks with European leaders, one thing is certain: the West and Ukraine will lose this confrontation if Russia can divide us and dictate the terms of peace. The statement about US participation in security guarantees is a success. But the end of the talks is still far off," said the Polish prime minister.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced that the US will provide Ukraine with security guarantees for 15 years with the possibility of extension. He discussed with the American president the desire to extend the term of the guarantees to 30-50 years.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Poland