Peace talks in Ukraine are still far from over - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the end of peace talks in Russia's war against Ukraine is still far off, but Russia cannot be allowed to dictate the terms of peace. This was reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Tusk considers the US statement on participation in security guarantees for Ukraine a success of the recent talks.

"After night talks with European leaders, one thing is certain: the West and Ukraine will lose this confrontation if Russia can divide us and dictate the terms of peace. The statement about US participation in security guarantees is a success. But the end of the talks is still far off," said the Polish prime minister.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced that the US will provide Ukraine with security guarantees for 15 years with the possibility of extension. He discussed with the American president the desire to extend the term of the guarantees to 30-50 years.