"Miss World-2025": who represents Ukraine and what is known about the costume called "Soul of the Earth"

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2910 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10435 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15549 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24318 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28460 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54951 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33248 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36040 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67156 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32640 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 44241 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 20086 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39972 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65947 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26811 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54952 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 66195 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67157 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89669 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196377 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 40156 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 33029 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40122 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120799 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68401 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

"Miss World-2025": who represents Ukraine and what is known about the costume called "Soul of the Earth"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Maria Melnychenko represents Ukraine at the "Miss World-2025" competition in India. She appeared on stage in the national costume "Soul of the Earth", which symbolizes the power of the Ukrainian land.

"Miss World-2025": who represents Ukraine and what is known about the costume called "Soul of the Earth"

The title holder "Miss Ukraine-2024" Maria Melnychenko represented Ukraine at the international beauty contest "Miss World-2025", which started in India. She announced this on her Instagram, writes UNN.

It was not just an appearance on the stage, it was a moment of deep pride and emotion. For the first time, I went on the world stage not just as myself, but as the voice and spirit of an entire nation. I carried with me the strength of our people, the beauty of our land and the indomitable soul of Ukraine. It was an unspeakable honor for me to carry our history, our pain, our strength - and to show the world what it means to be Ukrainian 

- the post says.

In particular, Melnychenko appeared on the stage in a national costume called "Soul of the Earth", which symbolizes the fertility, strength and invincibility of the Ukrainian land.

Addition 

The "Miss World-2025" contest started in India on May 10 and will last until May 31. 

The main mission of the event is "Beauty with a Purpose": emphasis on social responsibility and global initiatives.

Let us remind you 

In December 2024, Maria Melnychenko won the "Miss Ukraine 2024" contest among 18 participants. It was the first beauty contest of this level in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Culture
India
Ukraine
Instagram
Brent
$66.21
Bitcoin
$103,815.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.89
Золото
$3,238.16
Ethereum
$2,550.71