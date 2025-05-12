"Miss World-2025": who represents Ukraine and what is known about the costume called "Soul of the Earth"

The title holder "Miss Ukraine-2024" Maria Melnychenko represented Ukraine at the international beauty contest "Miss World-2025", which started in India. She announced this on her Instagram, writes UNN.

It was not just an appearance on the stage, it was a moment of deep pride and emotion. For the first time, I went on the world stage not just as myself, but as the voice and spirit of an entire nation. I carried with me the strength of our people, the beauty of our land and the indomitable soul of Ukraine. It was an unspeakable honor for me to carry our history, our pain, our strength - and to show the world what it means to be Ukrainian - the post says.

In particular, Melnychenko appeared on the stage in a national costume called "Soul of the Earth", which symbolizes the fertility, strength and invincibility of the Ukrainian land.

Addition

The "Miss World-2025" contest started in India on May 10 and will last until May 31.

The main mission of the event is "Beauty with a Purpose": emphasis on social responsibility and global initiatives.

Let us remind you

In December 2024, Maria Melnychenko won the "Miss Ukraine 2024" contest among 18 participants. It was the first beauty contest of this level in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.