Rustem Umerov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15683 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28604 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64732 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122576 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310735 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131821 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391857 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254325 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310735 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3080 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14175 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45361 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72097 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57189 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Rustem Umerov

News by theme

Zelensky to sign decree on Zaluzhny's dismissal by end of week - CNN

By the end of the week, President Zelensky is expected to sign a decree dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhny from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • February 1, 07:51 AM • 33823 views

Ukraine warns allies of 'critical' shortage of shells - Umerov writes letter to EU colleagues

Ukraine has warned its allies that it faces a critical shortage of artillery shells as Russia deploys three times its firepower, requiring 200,000 shells a month. This week, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote to his European Union counterparts.

War • January 31, 09:58 PM • 30913 views

Yermak and Nuland: they talked about defense support and further cooperation between Ukraine and the USA

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked the United States for its defense and economic assistance to Ukraine and discussed expectations from the decisions of the 2024 NATO Summit regarding Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

War • January 31, 09:49 PM • 106302 views

Ukraine and the United States agree to strengthen cooperation in monitoring the use of international assistance

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the U. S. Department of Defense signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in monitoring the use of international security assistance provided to Ukraine.

War • January 31, 10:23 AM • 24004 views

Ukraine needs more ammunition - Borrell

Ukraine needs more ammunition to defend itself against a Russian invasion, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said before a meeting with EU defense ministers.

War • January 31, 08:49 AM • 23915 views

Pentagon spokesman says he is "not tracking" changes amid rumors of Zaluzhny's replacement

A Pentagon spokesman says he is "not tracking any changes" in the top of the Ukrainian command amid rumors of replacing Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Politics • January 31, 07:48 AM • 23713 views

Defense Ministry makes first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Zaluzhnyi and Umerov

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine made its first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

War • January 29, 05:52 PM • 111844 views

Forever in the history of our people: Zelensky honored the memory of Kruty Heroes

On Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence. He laid flowers at the memorial signs, emphasizing that all the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the sake of Ukraine's freedom have forever gone down in the nation's history.

Society • January 29, 10:44 AM • 26886 views

Umerov announces unscheduled inspections of TCCs and JVs

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting unannounced inspections of territorial recruitment centers, revealing numerous violations. Defense Minister Umerov thanked the law enforcement agencies for their cooperation in correcting the shortcomings.

Society • January 28, 10:10 PM • 32905 views

Umerov expects fruitful cooperation with new Polish defense minister, calls on Polish arms manufacturers to partner

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed readiness to cooperate with his Polish counterpart and called on Polish arms manufacturers to partner with Ukrainian companies.

Politics • December 23, 12:15 PM • 43220 views

French Senate delegation calls for increased military support for Ukraine

French senators visited Poland and Ukraine, advocating for increased supplies of drones, artillery, and military equipment to Ukraine, discussing the course and needs of the conflict.

Politics • December 23, 01:05 AM • 46032 views

Ukraine is ready to buy weapons directly from French companies - Umerov

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed his readiness to cooperate with French companies in joint production of weapons or to purchase them directly.

Politics • December 22, 10:29 AM • 33114 views

Umerov discusses training of Ukrainian personnel for F16 with Portuguese Defense Minister

Ukraine's Defense Minister discussed with his Portuguese counterpart the training of Ukrainian personnel for F16 fighter jets and other assistance to counter Russian aggression.

Politics • December 22, 09:37 AM • 32080 views

The Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense have already implemented 301 NATO standards: seven more Alliance standards will be added by the end of the year

Between November and December 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces implemented seven more NATO standards, focusing on areas such as naval communications and fuel quality, bringing the total to 301 standards integrated into NATO interoperability.

War • December 22, 08:32 AM • 48308 views

Umerov is confident that Ukraine can liberate Crimea in 2024

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is confident that Ukraine will liberate Crimea in 2024 and assures of further US military support for Ukraine. Both US political parties support Ukraine in its fight against the "forces of evil."

War • December 21, 12:29 PM • 38076 views

Defense Ministry denies information about Umerov's children having US citizenship

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine clarified that the family members of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov are exclusively Ukrainian citizens, denying media reports that they have US citizenship. The children's passports were renewed at the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States.

Politics • December 21, 10:58 AM • 34780 views

Umerov: Ukraine is ready to invest in joint defense enterprises with the US

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed his readiness to invest in defense companies and buy American-made weapons directly with the United States.

War • December 19, 09:27 AM • 45235 views

Latvia will train over 1500 more Ukrainian military by the end of the year

Latvia will increase its efforts to train the military. By the end of the year, more than 1,500 additional Ukrainian servicemen will be trained.

War • December 18, 10:27 AM • 78057 views

Austin met with Umerov: what they talked about

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meets with Ukrainian Minister Rustem Umerov to reaffirm US support, discussing assistance including air defense and arms cooperation.

Politics • December 7, 09:24 AM • 40736 views

F-16 and Air Defense: Ukrainian delegation discusses urgent defense needs of Ukraine in the US Congress

Ukrainian officials met with U. S. lawmakers to discuss Ukraine's urgent defense needs, including air defense and the transfer of F-16s, and emphasized Euro-Atlantic integration and ongoing reforms despite the war

Politics • December 6, 09:53 AM • 33278 views

Ukrainian delegation to the U.S. meets with Speaker of the House Johnson

The Ukrainian delegation met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson to discuss a significant package of U. S. assistance to Ukraine.

Politics • December 6, 12:02 AM • 32337 views

There should be no problems with low-quality turnstiles - Umerov explains why the commander of the Armed Forces Medical Forces was replaced

Anatoliy Kazmirchuk has been appointed as the new commander of the Armed Forces Military Medical Forces. The reasons for his appointment were the supply of low-quality turnstiles to the Armed Forces and the need to improve the quality of medical care for servicemen

Politics • November 19, 08:17 PM • 15036 views