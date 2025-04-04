By the end of the week, President Zelensky is expected to sign a decree dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhny from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukraine has warned its allies that it faces a critical shortage of artillery shells as Russia deploys three times its firepower, requiring 200,000 shells a month. This week, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote to his European Union counterparts.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked the United States for its defense and economic assistance to Ukraine and discussed expectations from the decisions of the 2024 NATO Summit regarding Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the U. S. Department of Defense signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in monitoring the use of international security assistance provided to Ukraine.
Ukraine needs more ammunition to defend itself against a Russian invasion, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said before a meeting with EU defense ministers.
A Pentagon spokesman says he is "not tracking any changes" in the top of the Ukrainian command amid rumors of replacing Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine made its first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
On Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence. He laid flowers at the memorial signs, emphasizing that all the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the sake of Ukraine's freedom have forever gone down in the nation's history.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting unannounced inspections of territorial recruitment centers, revealing numerous violations. Defense Minister Umerov thanked the law enforcement agencies for their cooperation in correcting the shortcomings.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed readiness to cooperate with his Polish counterpart and called on Polish arms manufacturers to partner with Ukrainian companies.
French senators visited Poland and Ukraine, advocating for increased supplies of drones, artillery, and military equipment to Ukraine, discussing the course and needs of the conflict.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed his readiness to cooperate with French companies in joint production of weapons or to purchase them directly.
Ukraine's Defense Minister discussed with his Portuguese counterpart the training of Ukrainian personnel for F16 fighter jets and other assistance to counter Russian aggression.
Between November and December 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces implemented seven more NATO standards, focusing on areas such as naval communications and fuel quality, bringing the total to 301 standards integrated into NATO interoperability.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is confident that Ukraine will liberate Crimea in 2024 and assures of further US military support for Ukraine. Both US political parties support Ukraine in its fight against the "forces of evil."
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine clarified that the family members of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov are exclusively Ukrainian citizens, denying media reports that they have US citizenship. The children's passports were renewed at the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed his readiness to invest in defense companies and buy American-made weapons directly with the United States.
Latvia will increase its efforts to train the military. By the end of the year, more than 1,500 additional Ukrainian servicemen will be trained.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meets with Ukrainian Minister Rustem Umerov to reaffirm US support, discussing assistance including air defense and arms cooperation.
Ukrainian officials met with U. S. lawmakers to discuss Ukraine's urgent defense needs, including air defense and the transfer of F-16s, and emphasized Euro-Atlantic integration and ongoing reforms despite the war
The Ukrainian delegation met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson to discuss a significant package of U. S. assistance to Ukraine.
Anatoliy Kazmirchuk has been appointed as the new commander of the Armed Forces Military Medical Forces. The reasons for his appointment were the supply of low-quality turnstiles to the Armed Forces and the need to improve the quality of medical care for servicemen