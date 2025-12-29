Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in developing a peace framework and security guarantees - Umerov

The teams of Ukraine and the USA have made significant progress in developing a peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps. They agreed to continue consultations in the near future and prepare for the next stages of dialogue. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, following meetings in the USA on December 28, as reported by UNN.

An important meeting of leaders took place in the United States within the framework of the ongoing negotiation process. The teams of Ukraine and the USA have made significant progress in developing a peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps. They agreed to continue consultations in the near future and prepare for the next stages of dialogue, including meetings at the leadership level in Washington in January. - Umerov reported.

According to him, security guarantees remain a key condition for achieving a sustainable result.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner for their constructive work and involvement.

Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations