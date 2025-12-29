Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in developing a peace framework and security guarantees - Umerov

$42.060.13
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 2728 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 2132 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 13609 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 30584 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 50195 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 55533 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 49520 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 39330 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43407 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 51667 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithmDecember 29, 04:18 AM • 9932 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 23905 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 14602 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 18245 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 7340 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 3616 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 7468 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 35263 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 133693 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 178398 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 14664 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 32363 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 42897 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 133693 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 43286 views
Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in developing a peace framework and security guarantees - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The teams from Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in developing a peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps. An agreement has been reached to continue consultations and prepare for the next stages of dialogue, including leaders' meetings in Washington in January.

Ukraine and the US have made significant progress in developing a peace framework and security guarantees - Umerov

The teams of Ukraine and the USA have made significant progress in developing a peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps. They agreed to continue consultations in the near future and prepare for the next stages of dialogue. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, following meetings in the USA on December 28, as reported by UNN.

An important meeting of leaders took place in the United States within the framework of the ongoing negotiation process. The teams of Ukraine and the USA have made significant progress in developing a peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps. They agreed to continue consultations in the near future and prepare for the next stages of dialogue, including meetings at the leadership level in Washington in January.

- Umerov reported.

According to him, security guarantees remain a key condition for achieving a sustainable result.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner for their constructive work and involvement.

Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations29.12.25, 13:59 • 2126 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine