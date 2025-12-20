Trump flew to Florida for talks on Ukraine

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
December 20, 12:12 AM • 12117 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 25524 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 18887 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 25842 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 35906 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 28434 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 55387 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 39498 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 20115 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 20088 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and woundedDecember 19, 09:10 PM • 5088 views
"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in UkraineDecember 19, 09:32 PM • 6950 views
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - ZelenskyyDecember 19, 10:32 PM • 10463 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"December 20, 12:53 AM • 9878 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhoto01:09 AM • 17607 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 55389 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 36823 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 45645 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 40499 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 65925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 17725 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 65126 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 46612 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 44425 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 50498 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
The Washington Post

Trump flew to Florida for talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

US President Donald Trump headed to Florida for scheduled meetings. This weekend in Miami, American and Russian officials will hold talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump flew to Florida for talks on Ukraine

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced that he is heading to Florida, where negotiations on Ukraine are to take place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the American leader on the social network Truth Social.

Heading to Florida, many meetings scheduled there

- wrote the Head of the White House.

Trump clarified that he had already left North Carolina.

Recall

This weekend in Miami, a meeting of American and Russian officials is planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Special envoy of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, went to Miami to meet with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced that the Ukrainian delegation had completed a series of negotiations in the United States with American and European partners. According to him, the parties agreed to continue joint work in the near future.

Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - Reuters20.12.25, 05:40 • 2428 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Truth Social
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
United States
Florida