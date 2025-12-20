Trump flew to Florida for talks on Ukraine

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced that he is heading to Florida, where negotiations on Ukraine are to take place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the American leader on the social network Truth Social.

Heading to Florida, many meetings scheduled there - wrote the Head of the White House.

Trump clarified that he had already left North Carolina.

Recall

This weekend in Miami, a meeting of American and Russian officials is planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Special envoy of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, went to Miami to meet with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced that the Ukrainian delegation had completed a series of negotiations in the United States with American and European partners. According to him, the parties agreed to continue joint work in the near future.

Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - Reuters