En route to Ukraine: Umerov and Zelenskyy held talks with US representative Witkoff

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, on his way to Ukraine, held a conversation with US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff, which was joined by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy - they coordinated further contacts and next steps, reports UNN.

Just now, on the way to Ukraine, we had a conversation with US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the conversation. The key is to coordinate further contacts and next steps. The work is intense and substantive: we continue consultations and elaboration of points in documents almost every day. - Umerov said.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council added that he is also constantly in touch with European national security advisors.

We agreed on further contacts in the near future. Thank you for the constructive cooperation. - Umerov added.

He also thanked President Donald Trump "for the high intensity of the American team's work."

