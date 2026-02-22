Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1

The week from February 23 to March 1 falls within the period between two eclipses - that is, in the so-called eclipse corridor. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what awaits us during this period.

A solar eclipse occurred on February 17, and a lunar eclipse awaits us on March 3.

This is a special, testing period when events seem to illuminate our path and show us where we are moving correctly and where we need internal correction. The eclipse corridor is not about fear. It is about awareness - explains Ksenia Bazylenko.

According to the astrologer, it is important to live carefully, calmly, and responsibly now. Observe events, do not rush to conclusions, and do not launch new large-scale projects without extreme necessity.

If life forces you to make important decisions right now, it means that you are facing a fateful situation that needs to be approached with maximum maturity. - says the astrologer.

Retrograde Mercury in Pisces: February 26 - March 20

From February 26, Mercury goes retrograde and will remain in Pisces until March 20.

Retrograde Mercury always brings slowdowns: delays, communication difficulties, misunderstandings, and a return to old themes.

This is not a period for haste and important new negotiations. Instead, it is a great time to complete previously started affairs, review documents, and renew old agreements. - explains Ksenia Bazylenko.

Since the retrograde occurs in Pisces, the emphasis shifts to depth. This, the astrologer emphasizes, is a period of psychological work, cleansing from old grievances, and rethinking internal conflicts. Hidden facts, secrets, and unfinished stories may surface, and this is an opportunity to put an end to what has long been needed.

Mercury conjuncts Venus: the return of feelings

Immediately after the start of the retrograde, Mercury conjuncts Venus in Pisces on February 27 and 28.

This is a strong indicator for the theme of love and relationships. Past partners may remind themselves. Old feelings may return. But it is not necessarily about restoration, but about rethinking. This period gives a chance to understand what was real and what was just an illusion. - believes the astrologer.

At the same time, it is an extremely creative time. Music, art, writing, spiritual practices - everything related to inspiration now receives support.

At the beginning of the week, Venus forms a harmonious trine to Jupiter, which, according to the astrologer, is an aspect of lightness, support, and small but tangible happiness. This period provides favorable opportunities, such as successful financial agreements, business contacts, improved financial situation, or simply pleasant news.

It is at the beginning of the week that you should manage to resolve important issues before the full unfolding of retrograde Mercury. - emphasizes the astrologer.

On February 26-27, we are expecting a tense aspect of Mars and Uranus, and at the end of the week, a square of Mars in Aquarius to Uranus is formed. According to Ksenia Bazylenko, this is one of the most explosive aspects, when sudden conflicts can arise and unexpected events unfold. This can happen both at the everyday and global levels. This is also an aspect of technical failures and accidents.

The astrologer advises not to succumb to provocations at this time, not to make decisions in a state of irritation. It is also important to be especially careful while driving and to observe safety rules.

Positive aspect in Ukraine's horoscope

Despite the emotionally difficult date - February 24 - the fourth anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war - there is a constructive indicator in Ukraine's horoscope - a harmonious aspect of Saturn. Saturn is order, law, structure, long-term stability, explains the astrologer.

A similar configuration already manifested itself in late June - early July 2025, when important structural processes began in the field of legislation, resources, and material base. - believes Ksenia Bazylenko.

According to her, the harmonious aspect now speaks of strengthening the financial system, forming long-term economic solutions, stabilizing resources, and developing business. That is, building a foundation.

Emotional background of the week

Positive days:

Monday, February 23, morning;

Friday, February 27;

early Saturday, February 28.

Days of tension:

night from February 23 to 24;

Thursday, February 26.

Aries

For you, this is a period of deep internal reboot. You may feel the need to be alone, to rethink something, to let go of old grievances. Don't rush to act - now it's more important to listen to yourself. This is a week of psychological work, resolving internal conflicts.

Advice: more silence, less struggle.

Taurus

The theme of friends, environment, and collectives is activated. People from the past or old projects may return. Financial ideas may come unexpectedly - but don't rush to invest.

Advice: choose those who are sincerely with you.

Gemini

Career issues come to the fore. A return to old professional agreements is possible. Do not make hasty decisions about work until the end of the retrograde.

Advice: first finish the old, then start the new.

Cancer

This is your spiritual week. You may have new ideas, inspiration, and a desire to learn. Contacts with people from other cities or countries are possible.

Advice: broaden your horizons, but don't rush into big decisions.

Leo

You are undergoing deep internal transformations. Issues of trust, finances, and shared resources may arise. This is a time to close old debts, not only material but also emotional.

Advice: honesty with yourself is more important than ambition now.

Virgo

The theme of partnership comes to the fore. A return of old relationships or important conversations is possible. Retrograde Mercury forces a review of the format of relationships.

Advice: listen not only to words but also to subtext.

Libra

Health issues and adherence to routine become important. A return to an old lifestyle or old habits is possible. This is a good period for cleansing, both physical and emotional.

Advice: put things in order in small details and clarity will appear.

Scorpio

This is a week of creativity and love, and children will also be an active theme. Old feelings or unfinished stories may return. This is a period when the heart can speak louder than the mind.

Advice: don't rush - live it deeply.

Sagittarius

Home issues and family come to the fore. Conversations with loved ones, a return to family themes are possible. This is a week of internal stabilization.

Advice: strengthen your foundation.

Capricorn

Many conversations, contacts, information, but misunderstandings are possible. Therefore, check documents and details. Old acquaintances may remind themselves.

Advice: don't draw conclusions based on emotions.

Aquarius

The financial sphere will be active. A return of old sources of income or a budget review is possible. But don't risk making large investments.

Advice: planning is more important than impulse now.

Pisces

You are in the spotlight this week, as the Sun, Venus, and Mercury are in your sign.

People from the past, unfinished stories, creative ideas may return.

This is a period of personal rethinking.

Advice: trust your intuition, but don't rush into final decisions.

