Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson, after breaking up with his partner Rosalind Ross, is once again a single man and, according to insiders, does not rule out new relationships and even having another child. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radaronline.

According to the source, the actor was not the initiator of the breakup and tried to save the relationship, but now he is allegedly ready to move on. At the same time, he is considering the possibility of a romance with a much younger woman.

Currently, Gibson is the father of nine children from three women. Seven of them were born in his marriage to Robyn Moore, with whom the actor lived for almost three decades until their divorce in 2009. Later, he had a daughter with Russian pianist Oksana Grigorieva, and a son with Rosalind Ross.

By the way, in 2024, two of his youngest children accompanied the actor to the premiere of the film Monster Summer. Earlier, he returned to big cinema after the scandals of the mid-2000s thanks to his directorial work "Hacksaw Ridge", which won two Academy Awards.

Insiders also claim that the actor is guided by the example of his father, Hutton Gibson, who lived for over 100 years, and therefore does not consider age an obstacle to new life plans.

Recall

In 2025, a number of Hollywood couples broke up their relationships, including Cash Warren and Jessica Alba after 16 years of marriage, as well as Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, who canceled their wedding. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin also broke up after 8 years and an engagement.