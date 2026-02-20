$43.270.03
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 13397 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 16379 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 17968 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 20458 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 36620 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14256 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20575 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50515 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 83238 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Publications
Exclusives
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 36622 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 60162 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 96044 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson is single again after breaking up with Rosalind Ross. He is ready for new relationships with a younger woman and the possible birth of another child.

Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson, after breaking up with his partner Rosalind Ross, is once again a single man and, according to insiders, does not rule out new relationships and even having another child. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radaronline. 

Details

According to the source, the actor was not the initiator of the breakup and tried to save the relationship, but now he is allegedly ready to move on. At the same time, he is considering the possibility of a romance with a much younger woman.

Currently, Gibson is the father of nine children from three women. Seven of them were born in his marriage to Robyn Moore, with whom the actor lived for almost three decades until their divorce in 2009. Later, he had a daughter with Russian pianist Oksana Grigorieva, and a son with Rosalind Ross.

By the way, in 2024, two of his youngest children accompanied the actor to the premiere of the film Monster Summer. Earlier, he returned to big cinema after the scandals of the mid-2000s thanks to his directorial work "Hacksaw Ridge", which won two Academy Awards.

Insiders also claim that the actor is guided by the example of his father, Hutton Gibson, who lived for over 100 years, and therefore does not consider age an obstacle to new life plans.

Recall

In 2025, a number of Hollywood couples broke up their relationships, including Cash Warren and Jessica Alba after 16 years of marriage, as well as Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, who canceled their wedding. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin also broke up after 8 years and an engagement.

Stanislav Karmazin

Chris Martin