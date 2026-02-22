Moscow attacked by UAVs - airports in the Russian capital restricted operations

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 944 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
09:06 AM • 11243 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 27212 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 38366 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 34675 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 56370 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 56542 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 40316 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 37502 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 29754 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.4m/s
75%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missilesFebruary 22, 04:19 AM • 22342 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 peopleFebruary 22, 04:37 AM • 16322 views
Trump announced the deployment of a hospital ship to Greenland to provide medical assistance to locals February 22, 04:52 AM • 5746 views
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22VideoFebruary 22, 07:04 AM • 13362 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideo12:22 PM • 5028 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 65263 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 74862 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 84669 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 97554 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 135650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Lviv
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 30229 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 32940 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 33943 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 25641 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 28167 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Fox News
Tor missile system

Moscow attacked by UAVs - airports in the Russian capital restricted operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

11 drones were shot down in Moscow, after which a special security regime for aviation was introduced. This led to temporary restrictions on civil aviation operations at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports.

Moscow attacked by UAVs - airports in the Russian capital restricted operations

In Moscow, 11 drones were shot down within an hour, after which a special security regime for aviation was introduced in the Russian capital. This was announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, air defense forces repelled a drone attack that tried to approach the city. In this regard, the "Kovyor" plan was introduced in Moscow, which provides for temporary restrictions on the operation of civil aviation.

The restrictions affected Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports. Passengers were warned about possible flight delays and schedule changes.

Recall

After the FP-5 "Flamingo" missile strike on the Votkinsk plant, significant damage to one of the key production workshops was recorded. This could significantly affect the production of missile technology.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine