Moscow attacked by UAVs - airports in the Russian capital restricted operations

In Moscow, 11 drones were shot down within an hour, after which a special security regime for aviation was introduced in the Russian capital. This was announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, air defense forces repelled a drone attack that tried to approach the city. In this regard, the "Kovyor" plan was introduced in Moscow, which provides for temporary restrictions on the operation of civil aviation.

The restrictions affected Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports. Passengers were warned about possible flight delays and schedule changes.

Recall

After the FP-5 "Flamingo" missile strike on the Votkinsk plant, significant damage to one of the key production workshops was recorded. This could significantly affect the production of missile technology.