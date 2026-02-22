$43.270.00
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
01:36 PM • 2196 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
09:06 AM • 11800 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime
February 22, 12:48 AM • 27702 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
February 21, 11:49 PM • 38841 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
February 21, 10:51 PM • 35029 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 57003 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 57531 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 40423 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 37598 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Hungary will not stop electricity supply to Ukraine - Szijjártó explained the reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Hungary does not plan to stop electricity exports to Ukraine due to possible negative consequences for the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. Halting supplies would hit border regions, said Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Hungary will not stop electricity supply to Ukraine - Szijjártó explained the reasons

Hungary does not plan to stop electricity exports to Ukraine, particularly due to possible negative consequences for the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. This was reported by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Budapest must act extremely carefully on this issue, as stopping electricity supplies would primarily affect border regions.

We need to act with extreme caution, because stopping electricity exports will primarily affect Zakarpattia and create problems for families living on the other side of the border

 - Szijjártó stated.

Experts note that exporting electricity from Hungary is extremely difficult from a technical point of view. In addition, such a step could have negative political and economic consequences for Viktor Orbán's government and Hungary itself.

Recall

Hungary will block the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, demanding that Ukraine restore oil transit through the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Zakarpattia Oblast
Péter Szijjártó
European Union
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán