Hungary will not stop electricity supply to Ukraine - Szijjártó explained the reasons

Hungary does not plan to stop electricity exports to Ukraine, particularly due to possible negative consequences for the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. This was reported by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Budapest must act extremely carefully on this issue, as stopping electricity supplies would primarily affect border regions.

We need to act with extreme caution, because stopping electricity exports will primarily affect Zakarpattia and create problems for families living on the other side of the border - Szijjártó stated.

Experts note that exporting electricity from Hungary is extremely difficult from a technical point of view. In addition, such a step could have negative political and economic consequences for Viktor Orbán's government and Hungary itself.

Recall

Hungary will block the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, demanding that Ukraine restore oil transit through the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.