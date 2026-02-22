OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv

Today's terrorist attack in Lviv once again raises questions about Telegram and other similar anonymous platforms. This was emphasized by Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by UNN.

Once again, we see that the enemy systematically uses Telegram to recruit terrorists, coordinate their activities, and carry out terrorist attacks. - Vereshchuk noted.

According to her, this is another reminder to think about the functioning of Telegram and other anonymous platforms in our information space during the war.

If, to protect the lives of our people and to protect national security, we must limit the capabilities of these platforms, then we must do so. - Vereshchuk summarized.

Additionally

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Lviv were recruited through Telegram, and the organization of the attack was Russian.

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack at 20 Danylyshyna Street. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.