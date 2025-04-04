Iryna Vereshchuk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15669 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28570 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64719 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213743 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122569 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391847 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131803 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213743 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391847 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254315 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310721 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3068 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14164 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45345 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72093 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57185 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Iryna Vereshchuk

News by theme

Ukrainians abroad do not need to show military registration documents to get a passport

Ukrainians abroad do not need to present a military ticket to obtain a passport. Status verification will take place in the electronic register, and data will be entered automatically.

Politics • April 1, 10:04 AM • 20974 views
Exclusive

The Ministry of Health forgot which drugs were included in the TOP-100 and could not explain why clonidine was included in the list.

The Ministry of Health could not explain how клофелін (Clopheline) made it into the TOP-100 medicines for price reduction. A representative of Proxima Research stated that the company's analysts were not involved in the formation of the list.

Economy • March 31, 07:03 AM • 199080 views
Exclusive

Ukrainian know-how from the Ministry of Health: how a new resolution destroys small pharmacies

The CMU resolution will be challenged in court due to violations and the threat of pharmacies closing in villages. The Ministry of Health does not listen to small businesses, protecting only manufacturers, which will lead to a shortage of medicines.

Economy • March 27, 12:45 PM • 372860 views
Exclusive

The Ministry of Health plans to regulate prices for over-the-counter drugs: the Presidential Office warns about the risks

The Presidential Office fears that price restrictions on certain over-the-counter drugs may lead to corruption and limit competition for new manufacturers.

Economy • March 27, 07:23 AM • 128837 views

Registration of men abroad: a resolution has been submitted to the government for consideration

The government is considering a resolution that will allow men aged 18-60 to register for military service abroad without the TCC and VLK. Consulates will be able to issue documents.

War • March 21, 11:41 AM • 11845 views

Men abroad will be able to register without visiting the TCC and without undergoing a medical examination: the Ministry of Defense will submit a draft resolution

The Ministry of Defense is preparing a draft resolution that will allow citizens aged 18-60 abroad to register for military service without visiting the TCC and undergoing a medical examination. This was announced by Iryna Vereshchuk.

Society • March 18, 06:53 PM • 42731 views

Ukrainian men abroad start receiving passports: first results

The State Migration Service has started issuing passports to Ukrainian men who submitted applications by April 25, 2024. On the first day, 1684 passports were issued.

Society • February 17, 06:50 PM • 63825 views

Will there be fines for those who fail to pass the VLT by February 5? The MP gave an explanation

The parliament has drafted a bill to extend the deadline for the VLC until June 5 due to the large influx of people to the MCC. Persons liable for military service aged 25-60 have to undergo the commission, while younger people and people with disabilities are exempt from re-examination.

War • February 4, 05:29 PM • 29285 views

The OP stated that the legislation on SPS should be strict

The deputy head of the OP, Iryna Vereshchuk, called on the military who had left their units without permission to return within the next 3. 5 weeks. After this period, the simplified algorithm for returning to service will not be available.

War • February 3, 04:19 PM • 31510 views

Prolongation of the VLK for people with limited fitness: a draft law has been registered in the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law to postpone the deadline for the VLK from February 5 to June 5, 2025. Persons with disabilities will not have to pass the commission.

Society • January 30, 04:40 PM • 32091 views

Deadline for MMC for people with limited fitness to be postponed to June 5, bill is already in the Parliament - OP

The President's Office announced the postponement of the MMC from February 5 to June 5. The HQCJ will not penalize those who fail to pass the commission by the original deadline.

Society • January 30, 02:34 PM • 22104 views
Exclusive

Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 4

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill to extend the deadline for the partially fit to June 5. Those who do not make it by February 4, before the law is passed, will not be subject to administrative liability.

Society • January 30, 11:49 AM • 115518 views
Exclusive

Changes to the period of preliminary medical examination for people with limited fitness: the draft law will be registered today

The Verkhovna Rada will today register a bill to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for those with limited fitness. The document is scheduled to be considered by the end of February.

Society • January 30, 07:42 AM • 105505 views

Changing the term of the VLK for people with limited fitness: the Rada has started the procedure for registering the draft law

The National Security Committee has started registering a draft law to extend the deadline for the VLK until June 5 for those with limited fitness. Persons under 25 may be exempted from the mandatory commission.

War • January 29, 07:50 PM • 49011 views

Ukraine seeks replacement of suspended USAID aid among European partners - committee

The Verkhovna Rada has begun consultations with European countries on how to replace the suspended USAID assistance. The suspension of funding affected cultural, educational, and media projects in Ukraine.

Society • January 29, 02:49 PM • 22775 views

Ukraine may change the terms of medical examination for those with limited fitness for service

The authorities are considering extending the deadline for repeated medical examinations for those who are limitedly fit. Due to long queues and organizational problems, a significant portion of the one million people have not yet passed the examination.

Politics • January 24, 09:25 PM • 47853 views

The deadline for voluntary return from the NWC was extended until March 1

The Parliament supported the extension of the deadline for the voluntary return of servicemen from the NWC until March 1, 2025. The law provides for the resumption of payments and social guarantees for those who voluntarily return to service.

War • January 9, 10:58 AM • 25048 views

Vereshchuk: Deadline for voluntary return from the NW Ukraine may be extended

Ukraine is discussing extending the deadline for the voluntary return of soldiers after they leave their units without permission. The issue is being discussed at an interagency meeting and with the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee.

War • January 4, 09:36 PM • 43034 views

About UAH 50 billion planned for direct support of IDPs in 2025 - Vereshchuk

Over the past three years, UAH 166 billion has been spent on direct support for IDPs, and UAH 41 billion in 2024. In 2025, it is planned to allocate about UAH 50 billion to support internally displaced persons.

Society • December 17, 01:42 PM • 13714 views

Online platform for relatives of missing soldiers to be launched in Ukraine within a month

Within a month, a single online platform for relatives of missing soldiers will be launched in Ukraine. It is also planned to change the procedure of criminal proceedings and payments to the families of the fallen.

Society • December 11, 08:03 PM • 33587 views

Vereshchuk denies claims of mass return of Ukrainians to the occupied territories

Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk called the information about the mass return of IDPs to the occupied territories a lie. She emphasized that the state fulfills its promises to IDPs in times of war.

Society • November 26, 08:42 AM • 18387 views

UNICEF expands assistance to Ukrainians: who can count on payments

UNICEF is expanding financial support programs for Ukrainian families with children in the frontline areas. Payments will amount to up to UAH 21800, and the number of schools receiving grants will increase from 350 to 800.

Society • November 25, 03:26 PM • 33852 views

People should not have to pay money for “assistance”: changes for the reform of the MSEC were discussed in the OP

The President's Office discussed legislative changes to reform the MSEC system. It is planned to completely eliminate the commissions by January 1, 2025, and to digitalize all disability determination processes.

Society • October 24, 03:12 PM • 22005 views

The OP held a meeting on amendments to the legislation on the MSEC: main priorities

A meeting was held to discuss legislative changes to implement the Presidential Decree on the MSEC. The goal is to prevent abuse, simplify processes and ensure that violators are punished inevitably.

Politics • October 23, 03:21 PM • 18645 views

Can the leadership of the MSEC hold senior positions in the Ministry of Health?: Lyashko does not know yet

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko is considering legal aspects of the ban on the management of the Medical Expert Commission from holding senior positions in the Ministry of Health. This is due to the reform of the MSEC system and its planned liquidation by 2025.

Society • October 23, 11:09 AM • 14986 views
Exclusive

SBGS does not rule out possible changes in border crossing for men with disabilities

The State Border Guard Service does not rule out possible changes to the border crossing procedure for men with disabilities. The decision is being considered in cooperation with the National Security and Defense Council and other bodies after the discovery of abuses with disability registration.

Society • October 23, 08:41 AM • 119059 views

Law enforcement agencies have received their tasks: the OP answered whether the names of people with fake disabilities will be announced

The deputy head of the OP said that the issue of publishing the names of people who had illegally received disabilities belonged to law enforcement agencies. They have received the appropriate tasks and are ready for inspections.

Politics • October 22, 05:23 PM • 30594 views

There will be checks on the diagnoses of all officials, starting with top officials: Vereshchuk on fake disabilities

Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General's Office Iryna Vereshchuk announced that officials will be checked immediately for false disability diagnoses. The government has a month to amend the legislation on the MSEC.

Politics • October 22, 05:01 PM • 24319 views

Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school nutrition reform: Kravchenko tells about the results

Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school catering reform. Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the RMA, spoke about the main achievements, including an increase in the number of students receiving free hot meals.

Society • October 22, 11:14 AM • 16068 views

Representative of the OP Vereshchuk met with relatives of prisoners picketing near the Verkhovna Rada

Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk met with relatives of the captured military who are picketing near the Verkhovna Rada. They discussed the issues of exchanges and social protection of the families of prisoners.

War • October 7, 01:59 PM • 16011 views