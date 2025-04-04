Ukrainians abroad do not need to present a military ticket to obtain a passport. Status verification will take place in the electronic register, and data will be entered automatically.
The Ministry of Health could not explain how клофелін (Clopheline) made it into the TOP-100 medicines for price reduction. A representative of Proxima Research stated that the company's analysts were not involved in the formation of the list.
The CMU resolution will be challenged in court due to violations and the threat of pharmacies closing in villages. The Ministry of Health does not listen to small businesses, protecting only manufacturers, which will lead to a shortage of medicines.
The Presidential Office fears that price restrictions on certain over-the-counter drugs may lead to corruption and limit competition for new manufacturers.
The government is considering a resolution that will allow men aged 18-60 to register for military service abroad without the TCC and VLK. Consulates will be able to issue documents.
The Ministry of Defense is preparing a draft resolution that will allow citizens aged 18-60 abroad to register for military service without visiting the TCC and undergoing a medical examination. This was announced by Iryna Vereshchuk.
The State Migration Service has started issuing passports to Ukrainian men who submitted applications by April 25, 2024. On the first day, 1684 passports were issued.
The parliament has drafted a bill to extend the deadline for the VLC until June 5 due to the large influx of people to the MCC. Persons liable for military service aged 25-60 have to undergo the commission, while younger people and people with disabilities are exempt from re-examination.
The deputy head of the OP, Iryna Vereshchuk, called on the military who had left their units without permission to return within the next 3. 5 weeks. After this period, the simplified algorithm for returning to service will not be available.
The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law to postpone the deadline for the VLK from February 5 to June 5, 2025. Persons with disabilities will not have to pass the commission.
The President's Office announced the postponement of the MMC from February 5 to June 5. The HQCJ will not penalize those who fail to pass the commission by the original deadline.
The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill to extend the deadline for the partially fit to June 5. Those who do not make it by February 4, before the law is passed, will not be subject to administrative liability.
The Verkhovna Rada will today register a bill to extend the period of the military medical examination until June 5 for those with limited fitness. The document is scheduled to be considered by the end of February.
The National Security Committee has started registering a draft law to extend the deadline for the VLK until June 5 for those with limited fitness. Persons under 25 may be exempted from the mandatory commission.
The Verkhovna Rada has begun consultations with European countries on how to replace the suspended USAID assistance. The suspension of funding affected cultural, educational, and media projects in Ukraine.
The authorities are considering extending the deadline for repeated medical examinations for those who are limitedly fit. Due to long queues and organizational problems, a significant portion of the one million people have not yet passed the examination.
The Parliament supported the extension of the deadline for the voluntary return of servicemen from the NWC until March 1, 2025. The law provides for the resumption of payments and social guarantees for those who voluntarily return to service.
Ukraine is discussing extending the deadline for the voluntary return of soldiers after they leave their units without permission. The issue is being discussed at an interagency meeting and with the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee.
Over the past three years, UAH 166 billion has been spent on direct support for IDPs, and UAH 41 billion in 2024. In 2025, it is planned to allocate about UAH 50 billion to support internally displaced persons.
Within a month, a single online platform for relatives of missing soldiers will be launched in Ukraine. It is also planned to change the procedure of criminal proceedings and payments to the families of the fallen.
Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk called the information about the mass return of IDPs to the occupied territories a lie. She emphasized that the state fulfills its promises to IDPs in times of war.
UNICEF is expanding financial support programs for Ukrainian families with children in the frontline areas. Payments will amount to up to UAH 21800, and the number of schools receiving grants will increase from 350 to 800.
The President's Office discussed legislative changes to reform the MSEC system. It is planned to completely eliminate the commissions by January 1, 2025, and to digitalize all disability determination processes.
A meeting was held to discuss legislative changes to implement the Presidential Decree on the MSEC. The goal is to prevent abuse, simplify processes and ensure that violators are punished inevitably.
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko is considering legal aspects of the ban on the management of the Medical Expert Commission from holding senior positions in the Ministry of Health. This is due to the reform of the MSEC system and its planned liquidation by 2025.
The State Border Guard Service does not rule out possible changes to the border crossing procedure for men with disabilities. The decision is being considered in cooperation with the National Security and Defense Council and other bodies after the discovery of abuses with disability registration.
The deputy head of the OP said that the issue of publishing the names of people who had illegally received disabilities belonged to law enforcement agencies. They have received the appropriate tasks and are ready for inspections.
Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General's Office Iryna Vereshchuk announced that officials will be checked immediately for false disability diagnoses. The government has a month to amend the legislation on the MSEC.
Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school catering reform. Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the RMA, spoke about the main achievements, including an increase in the number of students receiving free hot meals.
Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk met with relatives of the captured military who are picketing near the Verkhovna Rada. They discussed the issues of exchanges and social protection of the families of prisoners.