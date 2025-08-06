Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk stated that Russia's war against Ukraine will not end soon. She emphasized the danger of denying reality and called on society to prepare for a long war.
Russia's war against Ukraine will not end soon. This was stated in her Telegram by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, reports UNN.
Details
According to her, "we still don't quite accept that this war is for a long time."
We still behave as if it should end soon: someone will come and end it, or something will happen that will make the war end. We think about post-war or extra-war political and economic things. Although no one and nothing really indicates an imminent end to the war
She emphasized that such denial of reality is dangerous.
Such a shift of focus from war to "non-war" demobilizes society and the state, which reduces our chances of winning a protracted war of attrition. But if we look reality directly in the eye and prepare for a long war, it will end faster and more favorably for us
According to her, it is about how strongly and how long we can focus the nation's resources on the war.
"This is the case when endurance means victory," summarized the deputy head of the Presidential Office.
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address stated that it is very important that Moscow began to take into account the pressure of the world, in particular the United States, as well as the threat of tougher sanctions for the war.
