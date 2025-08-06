Trump: Decision on sanctions against Russia will be made after Witkoff's visit to Moscow

Washington will decide on imposing sanctions against Russia based on the results of the visit of U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff to Moscow. This was stated by White House head Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

"We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. After that, we'll see what happens," Trump said.

He also noted that Russia's war against Ukraine "is what we are working on most actively."

I stopped others in a few days - stated the US President.

He clarified that he was referring, in particular, to the escalation between India and Pakistan this spring.

Meanwhile, Russian media report that Steve Witkoff's plane is already en route to the capital of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that lower energy prices could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop killing people.

Trump administration considers imposing additional sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" if Putin does not agree to a truce - Media