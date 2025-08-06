$41.790.03
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
White House
Italy
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Mi-8
The New York Times
Pistol

Trump: Decision on sanctions against Russia will be made after Witkoff's visit to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

The US will make a decision on sanctions against Russia after Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow. Donald Trump noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is a priority, and he "stopped others in a few days."

Trump: Decision on sanctions against Russia will be made after Witkoff's visit to Moscow

Washington will decide on imposing sanctions against Russia based on the results of the visit of U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff to Moscow. This was stated by White House head Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

"We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. After that, we'll see what happens," Trump said.

He also noted that Russia's war against Ukraine "is what we are working on most actively."

I stopped others in a few days

- stated the US President.

He clarified that he was referring, in particular, to the escalation between India and Pakistan this spring.

Meanwhile, Russian media report that Steve Witkoff's plane is already en route to the capital of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that lower energy prices could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop killing people.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine