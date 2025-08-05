The US is considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" as a simple first step to increase pressure on Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to a truce. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, according to UNN.

Donald Trump's administration is considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by Friday. Blacklisting vessels of this fleet would be the first time the US has sanctioned Moscow since Trump's return to the White House in January. - the publication writes.

The publication's sources noted that additional US sanctions against the shadow fleet are seen as a simple first step to impose costs on Russia.

The Joe Biden administration has added 213 tankers for transporting oil, chemicals, or petroleum products to the sanctions list. Trump has refrained from imposing additional sanctions against Russia, seeking a negotiated settlement to end the war. However, he is increasingly frustrated by Putin's refusals to agree to a truce and has given the Russian leader an ultimatum: change course by Friday or face tougher sanctions. - adds the publication.

An analysis of 115 oil tankers sanctioned by the US shows that their productivity significantly decreased afterward. Kpler data, a freight analytics platform, indicates that in the six months prior to being sanctioned, the vessels transported an average of 48 million barrels of Russian oil per month, while in the six months after, they transported only 13 million barrels.

US President Donald Trump claims that lower energy prices could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop killing people.

Russia is considering options for concessions to US President Donald Trump, which may include an aerial truce with Ukraine, to try to prevent the threat of US sanctions.